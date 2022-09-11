Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
New Haven Grand Prix returns this Friday
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After a two-year break due to COVID, a popular, late summer festival is back in the Elm City. The New Haven Grand Prix is a series of twilight bike races with professional and amateur cyclists racing around the downtown green at speeds between 25 and 40 miles per hour.
New attractions coming to the Big E this year
The Big E is just days away and along with some familiar favorites, there will be a new attraction and new foods to try this fair season.
Eyewitness News
Hartford residents urge city to bring more options for fresh food
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The push continues in Hartford to increase access to fresh produce and better grocery options. The Hartford City Council passed a resolution this week urging the city to work with developers to try to attract a full-service grocery store operator. Significant sections of Hartford are more...
Eyewitness News
Hamden students say summer gym classes unfairly impact GPAs
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Seniors at Hamden High School have been calling for change after they say they’ve discovered a problem with the grading system for gym class. It’s a problem that has been brought up before. Now, students said they have proposed an immediate solution. Three semesters...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
Eyewitness News
Berlin Fair underway
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - This is the first year the Berlin Fair has kicked off on a Thursday. Berlin students are even getting the day off of school Friday. It could not be more perfect outside, with sunny conditions and temperatures in the low 70s. On Thursday the fair runs...
Eyewitness News
2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT
(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New Haven recognizes new tenants union
The Travelers Championship raised more than $2.5 million for charity. The money will support 140 organizations, from food banks to animal shelters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Battle over grading system begins in Hamden
Alex Jones due in Waterbury Superior Court for Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit. Jones was not in court on Tuesday. Only his legal team, which included attorney Norm Pattis, was there. Updated: 12 hours ago. New Haven Grand Prix returns Friday. Updated: 12 hours ago. Alex Jones trial begins in Waterbury.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Eyewitness News
Kevin Ollie, UConn reach agreement over termination
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut and its former men’s basketball head coach reached an agreement over the coach’s firing. UConn terminated Kevin Ollie in 2018 and cited “just cause” over recruitment violations. The school and Ollie released a joint statement on Thursday. The...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man paralyzed in New Haven police van back in hospital
Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford residents push for fresh food in neighborhood
A potential nationwide rail strike could cause some major problems for the US economy. New Milford woman no longer involved in gun lawsuit.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate shooting on Park Street
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A shooting on Park Street in Hartford is under investigation Thursday. Police said it happened around 11:46 a.m. An 18-year-old male was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police.
Timeline: Holyoke Homicides 2022
There have been five homicides in the City of Holyoke so far this year.
Eyewitness News
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Wallingford hit-and-run
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!. Updated: 8 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning...
Eyewitness News
Body cam video shows Simsbury heroes as they rescue a couple from a burning home
Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
Eyewitness News
Silver Alert issued for missing Meriden teen
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 16-year-old boy from Meriden. According to state police, Donovan Vumback was last seen on Monday. They described him as having brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5′8″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. Donovan was last seen...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect sought in East Hartford deadly shooting
Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly shooting, a hit-and-run investigation, and a dino skeleton set to be auctioned!
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Comments / 0