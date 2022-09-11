ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Eyewitness News

New Haven Grand Prix returns this Friday

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After a two-year break due to COVID, a popular, late summer festival is back in the Elm City. The New Haven Grand Prix is a series of twilight bike races with professional and amateur cyclists racing around the downtown green at speeds between 25 and 40 miles per hour.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford residents urge city to bring more options for fresh food

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The push continues in Hartford to increase access to fresh produce and better grocery options. The Hartford City Council passed a resolution this week urging the city to work with developers to try to attract a full-service grocery store operator. Significant sections of Hartford are more...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden students say summer gym classes unfairly impact GPAs

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Seniors at Hamden High School have been calling for change after they say they’ve discovered a problem with the grading system for gym class. It’s a problem that has been brought up before. Now, students said they have proposed an immediate solution. Three semesters...
HAMDEN, CT
WCVB

Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Berlin Fair underway

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - This is the first year the Berlin Fair has kicked off on a Thursday. Berlin students are even getting the day off of school Friday. It could not be more perfect outside, with sunny conditions and temperatures in the low 70s. On Thursday the fair runs...
BERLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT

(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Battle over grading system begins in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Eyewitness News

Kevin Ollie, UConn reach agreement over termination

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut and its former men’s basketball head coach reached an agreement over the coach’s firing. UConn terminated Kevin Ollie in 2018 and cited “just cause” over recruitment violations. The school and Ollie released a joint statement on Thursday. The...
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man paralyzed in New Haven police van back in hospital

NEW HAVEN, CT
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigate shooting on Park Street

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A shooting on Park Street in Hartford is under investigation Thursday. Police said it happened around 11:46 a.m. An 18-year-old male was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Wallingford hit-and-run

WALLINGFORD, CT
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Body cam video shows Simsbury heroes as they rescue a couple from a burning home

SIMSBURY, CT
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver Alert issued for missing Meriden teen

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 16-year-old boy from Meriden. According to state police, Donovan Vumback was last seen on Monday. They described him as having brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5′8″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. Donovan was last seen...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspect sought in East Hartford deadly shooting

WALLINGFORD, CT
WALLINGFORD, CT
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

