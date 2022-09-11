ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL West (by the numbers)

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West for the 20th time in franchise history after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Tuesday evening. The Dodgers got a vintage performance from Clayton Kershaw (who went seven shutout innings of two-hit ball) while Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy provided all the offense for the win.
