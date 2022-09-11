This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 73rd edition of the Berlin Fair will open Thursday night with a bang — literally. That's because when the agricultural fair — which runs at the Berlin Fair Grounds from Sept. 15 to 18 — opens for the first time in several years Thursday night, it will kick off with demolition derby show. During the derby, cars enter a ring and attempt to destroy each other. The first place winner of the derby will win $2,000, second place will take home $1,000 and third place will win $500, according to Sky Fire Productions.

17 HOURS AGO