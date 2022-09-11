Read full article on original website
San Diego Wave FC announces sell-out crowd for 1st game at Snapdragon Stadium
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Wave are ready to show out for a sell-out crowd at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 17. The newest National Women's Soccer League club anticipates it will shatter the league's attendance record when it plays the Angel City FC for its inaugural game in the brand new stadium.
Man wanted for fatal Las Vegas stabbing arrested in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. LVMPD officers responded to an apartment on the 800 block of Reed Place around 6:45...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 14, 2022: Feeling more comfortable in San Diego
Drastically cooler than the record heat we felt last week with temperatures trending near to nearly 15 degrees below average across the county. As humidity levels continue to drop into the weekend it is going to be feeling a lot more comfortable. A trough brewing off the coast of British...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022: Cool and less muggy through weekend
We'll be drastically cooler than the record heat we felt last week with temperatures trending up to 10 degrees below average across the county. Humidity levels will continue to drop into the weekend so it is going to be feeling a lot more comfortable, getting back to that perfect weather we're used to here in America's Finest City.
UPDATE: Border bandits shot 3 men on Otay Mesa trail
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents stumbled upon three victims of a shooting as they were monitoring the Otay Mountain Wilderness Thursday morning. The men suffering from gunshot wounds were discovered around 8:20 a.m., and the agents from the Chula Vista station immediately requested emergency medical assistance, the Border Patrol says.
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022: Pleasant and comfortable days ahead
Cool and dry air persists through early next week with temperatures hovering close to 15 degrees below average across the county. Humidity levels continue to drop, and conditions remain pleasant and comfortable. A trough brewing off the coast of British Columbia will dip south and increase the onshore flow and...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Long-awaited drop in temperatures and humidity
After a stormy day that led to flash flooding in our mountains, things are starting off calmer across the county. Tropical Storm Kay continues to have a small influence over San Diego in terms of clouds, humidity and light showers but by Wednesday, we'll see a drop off of its effects. We may have a shower or two in our mountains that could produce heavy rain at times, but the chances are slim.
Carmel Valley teenager raises money for art supplies for homeless children
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - A Carmel Valley teenager is hoping to spread joy one paintbrush at a time. Kate Lee says drawing is a source of inspiration and a way to relieve stress. "I think art has become this really great emotional and mental outlet for me which is...
A boil water order was issued in May. Months later, Butterfield Ranch residents still don't have clean water.
JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — People who live in a small East County community have been fighting for clean water for months. Butterfield Ranch is about 80 miles outside of San Diego. Many of the people who live there haven’t had it easy. “Life [is] difficult sometimes,” said resident...
