San Diego, CA

Man wanted for fatal Las Vegas stabbing arrested in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. LVMPD officers responded to an apartment on the 800 block of Reed Place around 6:45...
UPDATE: Border bandits shot 3 men on Otay Mesa trail

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents stumbled upon three victims of a shooting as they were monitoring the Otay Mountain Wilderness Thursday morning. The men suffering from gunshot wounds were discovered around 8:20 a.m., and the agents from the Chula Vista station immediately requested emergency medical assistance, the Border Patrol says.
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Long-awaited drop in temperatures and humidity

After a stormy day that led to flash flooding in our mountains, things are starting off calmer across the county. Tropical Storm Kay continues to have a small influence over San Diego in terms of clouds, humidity and light showers but by Wednesday, we'll see a drop off of its effects. We may have a shower or two in our mountains that could produce heavy rain at times, but the chances are slim.
