ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Rollover crash kills one in Washington County

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHqQi_0hqaWo6Q00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Washington County, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. and closed SW Scholls Sherwood Road between SW Stark and Lebeau.

A witness to the crash reported seeing a BMW SUV speeding down the road when they crossed into the oncoming lane and then when into a ditch rolling over.

Deputies arrived at the scene and say they found James Lash II, 52, in the car. He was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Washington County, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
State
Washington State
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Sw Scholls Sherwood Road#Sw Stark#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
987thebull.com

Suspect Arrested For Shooting & Killing Man In Portland’s 64th Homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood on the morning of September 4th. 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. 46-year-old Shaka Chambers was arrested this Monday on...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy