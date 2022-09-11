Rollover crash kills one in Washington County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Washington County, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. and closed SW Scholls Sherwood Road between SW Stark and Lebeau.

A witness to the crash reported seeing a BMW SUV speeding down the road when they crossed into the oncoming lane and then when into a ditch rolling over.

Deputies arrived at the scene and say they found James Lash II, 52, in the car. He was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.