ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

I’m Afraid My Neighbors Will Call the Cops if My Kids Walk Alone to the Park

By Bonnie Kristian
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nL4Z_0hqaVv0400
EvgeniiAnd/Getty

How old should kids be before they can play unsupervised in a public park?

My current answer, for my kids, is 5. We live just three blocks from a busy park in a safe, walkable neighborhood with lots of eyes on the street, and by the time my twins are 5 (in the summer of 2024), I think they’ll be amply capable of walking to the park and playing without my supervision.

But most American parents don’t agree.

On average, “parents say children should be at least 10 years old to play unsupervised in their own front yard, 12 years old to stay home alone for an hour, and 14 to be unsupervised at a public park,” Arthur Brooks wrote this month in a column for The Atlantic, in which he urged against “teach[ing] your kids to fear the world.”

Brooks’ advice is wise, and I hope I’m following it. But I’m still worried about letting our kids take that walk once they’re old enough to do it—not because I’m afraid they’ll be kidnapped, but because I wonder if someone more paranoid than me will call the cops.

This isn’t a groundless concern. Parents in America can and occasionally do get in legal trouble for giving their children very small amounts of public freedom. In November of 2020, for example, a mother in Arizona was arrested for child endangerment because she let her 7-year-old and a 5-year-old friend stay at a playground while she ran to a nearby grocery store to get one thing.

There was an adult acquaintance leading an exercise class in the park, so the children had immediate recourse if something went wrong, and this was during pre-vaccine COVID, when you weren’t supposed to bring extra people to the store if you could avoid it. The mom ended up taking “a plea deal, in which the prosecutor would drop the charges if she took a parenting class.” But as of last month, she was still fighting to keep her name off Arizona’s Central Registry, a list of people “with proven reports of child abuse or neglect” who aren’t allowed to work with children.

“How do I convince other people that it’s normal, actually, for children to explore the world on their own?”

That’s an exceptional case, yes. But it’s not a unique case. Free Range Kids author Lenore Skenazy documents similar stories with troubling regularity: The 8- and 10-year-olds escorted home by firefighters after someone called the cops on them for playing outside on their dead-end street. The mother who was tried (and, happily, acquitted) for felony child abandonment for letting her 12- and 14-year-olds stay home under multiple neighbors’ supervision for a few days while she and her husband were away. The mother who was questioned by police for letting her 5- and 7-year-olds pick up garbage on a street a few blocks from their home.

Three states—Texas, Utah, and Oklahoma—have passed laws protecting parents from legal scrutiny for, in the words of the Texas bill, “allow[ing their] child to engage in independent activities that are appropriate and typical for the child’s level of maturity, physical condition, developmental abilities, or culture.” That’s great, but I don’t live in Texas—and even if I did, there’s no guarantee my local police officers and neighbors would be aware of this protection (or agree that I should have it).

That inability to predict or determine how other people will respond to my kids exercising autonomy is why this (admittedly unlikely, but wholly possible) scenario worries me.

I can teach my children not to fear the world, to be responsible, and to take appropriate precautions for other potential risks they’d face walking to the park—chiefly, being hit by an oversized truck or SUV with a tall, square front that makes small bodies difficult to see and easy to smash.

But how do I teach everyone else that letting kids take a walk in a historic neighborhood designed for walking is totally okay? How do I convince other people that it’s normal, actually, for children to explore the world on their own? That roaming a block—or a mile, or more—before turning 10 is not only fine but good, something children are perfectly able to do with a little parental preparation and something they should do in the process of becoming competent, confident adults. That even with the last few years’ increase in some types of crime (mainly murder), violent crime (including murder) remains markedly lower than it was when I was a child. That my children walking to the park will be safer from violence than I would have been doing the same thing at the same age in the nostalgia-glazed early 1990s.

I understand, of course, the many reasons other parents have for keeping their children on a tighter leash. Some of those fears (like big trucks) are more realistic than others (like stranger abduction), but I understand them all. With parental anxieties and a built environment designed for harried adults in ever-larger cars, we’ve made a world that in many places is objectively inhospitable to independent children. And as the children were called indoors, confined first to the block, then the yard, then the backyard, then the open-concept living room-kitchen combo where mom can see you at literally all times, we’ve forgotten that the world doesn’t have to be that way.

We’ve made it strange for kids to go on a walk, so it feels strange to see kids going on a walk. And that exactly is part of why, though I still worry I could end up the next cop-questioned mother, I want to let my own kids walk those three blocks and play alone at the park long before they turn 14.

Comments / 62

✌️❤️ & Harmony
4d ago

NO... they aren't old enough at 5!!!! I would call cops on you too ! I cannot imagine letting my 5 year old go to the park alone 😳 predators are everywhere nowadays lady ! seems like lazy parenting to me .....

Reply(1)
34
the way I see it...
4d ago

not even if i lived in a town of 100 people and related to half would i be allowing my 5 yr old to be going any where alone

Reply(1)
36
Lisa Dodd
4d ago

5 years old! I don't care how safe or how small the city or town may be, but no way what I let my 5-year-old walk unattended.

Reply
22
Related
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Independent

‘My son didn’t mean to die’: Mother issues warning after boy dies doing viral TikTok challenge

A mother who said her son died after attempting a viral challenge has issued a warning to parents and teenagers about the danger of the Tik Tok trend.Lauryn Keating said she found her 14-year-old son Leon Brown unresponsive in his room at their home in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire on 25 August.She later learned that he had tried the “blackout challenge”, a viral trend that is believed to have caused the brain injury which led to the death of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee last month.In the latest iteration of a dangerous dare, children film themselves holding their breath until they fall...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abandonment#Hope I#Crime#American
CBS DFW

Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
MCKINNEY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say

A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
NAUGATUCK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Daily Mail

Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'

A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
LEXINGTON, KY
A.W. Naves

Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former Teacher

Kelly Simpson Mugshot(Photo: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office) A 15-year-old boy, identified only by the initials D.J., was reported missing by his parents from his home on Manatee Lane in Port Charlotte, Florida, on August 12. He was found this week in the home of a teacher who initially denied any knowledge of his whereabouts.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
31K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy