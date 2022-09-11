Read full article on original website
Queen queue - latest: Harry to wear uniform at vigil as wait to see coffin hits 11 hours
Prince Harry will be allowed to wear military uniform at a vigil beside the Queen’s coffin on Saturday, royal sources have suggested.The Duke of Sussex has worn civilian dress at all official events following the death of his grandmother, since he is no longer a working royal.The 38-year-old was dressed in a morning suit on Wednesday as he walked behind the late monarch’s coffin with his relatives, most of whom wore military uniform.However, the restriction prompted outrage from some commentators, who noted that the prince had served in the army for a decade and had completed two tours in...
U.K.・
Best pre-order deals on God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5
God of War Ragnarök is one of 2022’s biggest game launches and one of the biggest upcoming PS5 games we can expect to see later this year. We’ve seen some more details in a brand new story trailer during Sony’s latest State of Play event and now the game is right around the corner.Widely considered to be one of the best games on the PS4, God of War (2018) was a critically acclaimed reboot of the original franchise from Santa Monica Studios. So fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what happens next.They won’t have to wait much longer...
Only Fools and Horses cast delight fans with reunion photo – two decades after final episode aired
The cast of Only Fools and Horses have delighted fans with a reunion photo taken almost two decades after the final episode aired. The hit series, which starred David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst as half-brothers Derek Edward “Del Boy” Trotter and Rodney Chalrton Trotter, ran from 1981 to 1991.Jason and Lyndhurst reprised their roles in several Christmas special episodes until the early 2000s, with the final episode airing on 25 December in 2003.During a recent convention, several of the cast members were spotted back together. One fan snapped a photo with the group, which included Philip Pope (who played...
Chess: Firouzja sweeps Grand Tour while Carlsen v Niemann saga continues
Alireza Firouzja strengthened his position among the world top last weekend when the former Iranian, now French, 19-year-old made a clean sweep at St Louis where he won the rapid, the blitz, the classical Sinquefield Cup and the overall Grand Tour. He collected $272,000 in prize money, and defeated the...
