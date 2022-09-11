God of War Ragnarök is one of 2022’s biggest game launches and one of the biggest upcoming PS5 games we can expect to see later this year. We’ve seen some more details in a brand new story trailer during Sony’s latest State of Play event and now the game is right around the corner.Widely considered to be one of the best games on the PS4, God of War (2018) was a critically acclaimed reboot of the original franchise from Santa Monica Studios. So fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what happens next.They won’t have to wait much longer...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO