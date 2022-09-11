DICKINSON, ND - Grace Timm has been named the North Star Athletic Association Runner of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Timm led all Blue Hawk runners with a 17th place finish at the Dragon Twilight Invitational in Moorhead, MN. She finished the 4 km race in 14:29, one minute better than her previous record on that course. She helped lead the Blue Hawks to a 5th place finish in the invitational.

