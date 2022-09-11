Read full article on original website
DSU announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class
DICKINSON, ND - The Dickinson State Univeristy Athletic Department annouced its 2022 DSU Hall of Fame class on Thursday, September 15. The class will consist of five athletes and two teams. Athletic Director Pete Stanton on this years class:. "We are elated to have such an elite class of Blue...
Football heads to Valley City for non-conference showdown
DSU IMPACT PLAYERS (2022 Stats) QB—Aaron White, 6-2, Sr. (56.4% completion, 497 yds passing) RB—Riley Linder, 5-10, Sr. (80 yds rushing, 3.9 ypr, 1 TD) WR—Conor McCarvel, 5-11, Sr. (209 yds receiving, 11.6 ypc, 9 rec/gm) WR—Noah Sickler, 6-2, Jr. (133 yds receiving, 13.3 ypc, 5 rec/gm)...
Timm named NSAA Runner of the Week
DICKINSON, ND - Grace Timm has been named the North Star Athletic Association Runner of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Timm led all Blue Hawk runners with a 17th place finish at the Dragon Twilight Invitational in Moorhead, MN. She finished the 4 km race in 14:29, one minute better than her previous record on that course. She helped lead the Blue Hawks to a 5th place finish in the invitational.
Ramon Miller and Trevor Barry inducted into NAIA Hall of Fame
DICKINSON, ND - Track athletes Ramon Miller and Trevor Barry have been named members of the 2022 NAIA Hall of Fame induction class by the NAIA as part of the NAIA National Awards Day, Septemeber 15, 2022. Ramon Miller, Dickinson State University, Track & Field. Miller also was the National...
LeBlanc wins UJ Fall Invite
JAMESTOWN, ND - Elly Kapua LeBlanc led the Dickinson State University women's golf team for a second straight week, this time coming home with a 1st place finish in the UJ Fall Invite at Jamestown Country Club. Leblanc posted a final round 80 on Tuesday to run away with the tournament by 13 strokes. The Blue Hawks team finished 4th in the tournament.
Volleyball set to take on VCSU in North Star opener
DSU PROBABLE STARTERS (2022 stats) S—Bailey Pearcy, 5-8, Sr. (7.15 aps, 2.33 dps) OH—Madi Wahl, 5-9, So. (2.15 kps, .134 att%) OH—McKenzie Moser, 5-8, So. (1.77 kps, 2.54 dps) OH—Haydin Henschel, 5-6, Jr. (1.46 kps, .110 att%, 2.28 dps) OH—Jacklyn Belfourd, 5-8, Jr. (1.33 kps, .125...
Men's golfers take second at UJ Fall Invite
JAMESTOWN, ND - The Dickinson State men's golf team took second place at the UJ Fall Invite at Jamestown Country Club on Tuesday. Bryce Reed led the way with an 11th place finish. FULL DSU RESULTS. 11. Bryce Reed - 78 - 81 - 79 - 238. T12. - 78...
Valley City State University
Valley City State (Top of 1st Inning) Mertz singles on a ground ball to shortstop Buckmaster. Nixon singles on a line drive to right fielder Encinas. Babiuk singles on a ground ball to pitcher Dokes. Mertz scores. Nixon flies out to right fielder Encinas. Reynolds flies out to left fielder...
LeBlanc named NSAA Golfer of the Week
DICKINSON, ND - Elly Kapua LeBlanc has been named the North Star Athletic Association Women's Golfer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. LeBlanc won the UJ Fall Invite at Jamestown Country Club, in Jamestown, ND, by 13 strokes. She finished with a final round 80 on Tuesday, 8 strokes better than the rest of the field. This is LeBlanc's first GOW award.
Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
UM reports student death at dorm
MISSOULA, Mont. — A student has died in the Aber Hall dormitory on the University of Montana campus overnight Monday, according to UM spokesman Dave Kuntz. The cause of death is unknown at this time. "There is no threat to the community and there are no immediate safety concerns...
Wildfire smoke knocks down Western Montana air quality
Unhealthy air quality was being reported across much of Western Montana with very unhealthy air reported in Hamilton.
Wildfire east of Missoula burning 400 acres
The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off I-90.
Multiple fatalities reported in Missoula head-on crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people died and two are in critical condition at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula after a head-on collision west of the airport, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper TJ Templeton. On Tuesday morning, a vehicle traveling westbound for an unknown reason drifted into the eastbound...
‘Apocalypse’ unfolding near Hamilton
Kyle Weingart, creator and director of the upcoming film, “Cuisine de la ‘Pocalypse,” is a very busy man. On a recent afternoon, we bounce around the set on a golf cart, weaving between newly constructed buildings and decrepit RVs while he rattles off plans, influences, and a laundry list of things that are currently on his plate. Every few moments, his phone buzzes with another notification.
Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake
POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
Missoula police attempt to identify man in photos
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department needs your help identifying the man in the following photos. If you know this man, contact Detective Mattix at 406-552-6296. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following information:
Missoula CSO investigating after a woman died from jumping out of a moving vehicle
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for information after a woman died from jumping from a moving vehicle. At 4:16 am Sunday, deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near the intersection of 93 South and Delarka Drive. According to MCSO, a woman jumped...
Women dies after reportedly jumping from vehicle near Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman has died after reportedly jumping from a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 93 south and Delarka Drive, just south of Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near Lolo at 4:16 a.m. Sunday. The woman reportedly...
Missoula PD searching for fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous
The Missoula Police Department is searching for Patrick James Cork who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
