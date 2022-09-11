ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Bulls fall at Gwinnett 7-2

Bulls third baseman Jim Haley hammered two hits and drove in two runs, however Stripers third baseman Rylan Bannon clubbed three hits and Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies drove in two runs as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment in Gwinnett’s 7-2 victory over Durham on Wednesday evening at Coolray Field.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Detroit

Teenage boxer from Michigan wins it all at the Boxing Golden Gloves

(CBS DETROIT) - Kentrell Rouser is not just some amateur boxer from Michigan, he is now the best 139-pounder in the country.The 19-year-old native of Pontiac won the 2022 Golden Gloves back in August.Not only did Rouser win his weight class, but he has also named the outstanding boxer of the national tournament.What is amazing about Rouser is the fact that he has less than 20 total fights on his amateur boxing passport.Each day, he travels to the former WBC Junior Middleweight Champion Tony Harrison's Superbad Gym in Detroit."That's where I got the best sparring in the country and that allowed me, to go and win," Rouser says.The future looks bright for Kentrell Rouser, who has his eyes set on winning the Golden Gloves next year as well as representing America in the next Olympic games.
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Michigan Sports
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Detroit, MI
College Sports
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years

Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
DETROIT, MI
WRAL News

Fort Fisher could join Fort Bragg in getting new, non-Confederate namesake

Kure Beach, N.C. — A North Carolina aquarium and recreation area may get a new name in the latest round of recommendations to remove Confederate names from federal property. The first round of recommendations addressed military bases like Fort Bragg. In a list released on Tuesday, the commission recommends renaming the Fort Fisher Recreation Area in Kure Beach, North Carolina.
FORT BRAGG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#The Warriors#Football Team#The Bell#American Football#College Football#Shaw University#Wsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Empty home destroyed in Fayetteville fire

Fayetteville, N.C. — An empty home was destroyed Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned. No one was living in the home, and no firefighters were injured extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man, woman shot at Durham apartment

Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
WRAL News

I-85 closed near Hillsborough after tractor trailer fire

Hillsborough, N.C. — Interstate 85 was closed Wednesday in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. The crash and massive fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. near Exit 165 for North Carolina Highway 86 near Hillsborough. Both directions of N.C. 86 were closed along with I-85 southbound.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy