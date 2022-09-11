Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Deaf athlete a source of encouragement to friends, coaches at Williams High
Burlington, N.C. — A deaf sentence is not a death sentence for Jordan McDowell. The Williams High School senior is completely deaf, but that doesn't stop him from being a multi-sport athlete and becoming one of the more celebrated students on campus. McDowell gets kudos among peers for his...
No. 6 Cedar Ridge takes down Southern Alamance in straight sets
Hillsborough, N.C. — The No. 6 Cedar Ridge Red Wolves swept the Southern Alamance Patriots at home on Wednesday in a non-conference matchup. The Red Wolves are well on their way to a conference championship following last season's state championship, having a 5-0 record in Central 3A play. After...
Bulls fall at Gwinnett 7-2
Bulls third baseman Jim Haley hammered two hits and drove in two runs, however Stripers third baseman Rylan Bannon clubbed three hits and Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies drove in two runs as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment in Gwinnett’s 7-2 victory over Durham on Wednesday evening at Coolray Field.
Teenage boxer from Michigan wins it all at the Boxing Golden Gloves
(CBS DETROIT) - Kentrell Rouser is not just some amateur boxer from Michigan, he is now the best 139-pounder in the country.The 19-year-old native of Pontiac won the 2022 Golden Gloves back in August.Not only did Rouser win his weight class, but he has also named the outstanding boxer of the national tournament.What is amazing about Rouser is the fact that he has less than 20 total fights on his amateur boxing passport.Each day, he travels to the former WBC Junior Middleweight Champion Tony Harrison's Superbad Gym in Detroit."That's where I got the best sparring in the country and that allowed me, to go and win," Rouser says.The future looks bright for Kentrell Rouser, who has his eyes set on winning the Golden Gloves next year as well as representing America in the next Olympic games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best time to see fall colors in NC: Boone, Asheville fall colors
There are signs fall colors in NC will soon arrive. From crisp morning temperatures in the 50s to cinnamon sticks in the front of local grocery stores, we are gearing up for a season known for admirable temperatures. However, on average, fall temperatures have gone up by 2.7 degrees across...
fox2detroit.com
Hutch's Jewelry murder: Michigan attorney believed to be mastermind in murder of Dan Hutchinson
Attorney is a person of interest in murder for hire plot that killed jeweler Dan Hutchinson. Multiple sources tell FOX 2 that the attorney, who we cannot name because he hasn't been charged, is a person of interest in an investigation that started back on June 1 when the 47-year-old shot and killed outside of his jewelry store on Greenfield in Oak Park.
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years
Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
Fort Fisher could join Fort Bragg in getting new, non-Confederate namesake
Kure Beach, N.C. — A North Carolina aquarium and recreation area may get a new name in the latest round of recommendations to remove Confederate names from federal property. The first round of recommendations addressed military bases like Fort Bragg. In a list released on Tuesday, the commission recommends renaming the Fort Fisher Recreation Area in Kure Beach, North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh community surprises longtime Harris Teeter employee with gift of nearly $23K in sendoff party ahead of transfer
Raleigh, N.C. — A longtime clerk at a Raleigh Harris Teeter got a big sendoff and a big surprise Tuesday night on his last day before he transfers to a store closer to his home. Tim, who just worked his last day at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter, has...
fox2detroit.com
Charlie explains why Detroit cop lost job after Only Fans page found
Was it legal for the city of Detroit to remove Janelle Zielinski, a police officer who ran an Only Fans when not working? Yes. Here's why.
Food Lion deals Sept. 14-20: Chicken leg quarters, chicken thighs, pork ribs, frozen vegetables, Buy 3 Save $3 Sale
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Sept. 14 including a Buy 3 Save $3 Sale, tomatoes, cucumbers, chicken leg quarters, turkey bacon, pork roast, chicken thighs, pork ribs, frozen veggies, pasta, bath tissue and more.
Detroit News
Man sentenced to life in prison after slipping through cracks in 2003 Detroit slaying
Detroit — A suspect in a 2003 slaying who slipped through the cracks and was not charged until 2018 was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the murder of Marchella Robinson. Detroit police sought murder charges against James Matthews, 69, in Robinson's death in 2003, but the warrant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Empty home destroyed in Fayetteville fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — An empty home was destroyed Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned. No one was living in the home, and no firefighters were injured extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire...
Heated debate breaks out at Johnston County education meeting over embroiled board member
Smithfield, N.C. — Tensions were running high at the Johnston County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night as people expressed both their frustration and support for embroiled school board member and suspended Smithfield police officer Ronald Johnson. "Our teachers are doing great things, and our kids should be...
Real estate boom expected soon in Sanford, Moore County and surrounding areas
Thousands of new jobs coming to Chatham County are setting up surrounding communities to become the next real estate boomtowns. Communities near Sanford are positioning themselves to support the thousands of new workers that two new businesses are bringing to the area. The region along the future Interstate 685 corridor...
Man, woman shot at Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
Large police presence in North Raleigh neighborhood after false alarm
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. A WRAL reporter on the scene...
2 arrested in connection with murder and barricaded gunman situation in Detroit
The Detroit Police Department Special Response Team and officers were in the scene after 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the 16000 block of Constance, south of Joy Road and east of the Southfield Freeway.
I-85 closed near Hillsborough after tractor trailer fire
Hillsborough, N.C. — Interstate 85 was closed Wednesday in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. The crash and massive fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. near Exit 165 for North Carolina Highway 86 near Hillsborough. Both directions of N.C. 86 were closed along with I-85 southbound.
Goldsboro nonprofit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy
Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro nonprofit leader is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy. The Goldsboro Police Department responded to an incident on Thursday, Aug. 25, around 1 p.m. Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, was identified as a suspect. Robinson leads The ROCC Foundation, which according to the...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0