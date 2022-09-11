ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora

Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora, Carly Moore reports. Climber’s parents: ‘She died doing what she loved …. Suspect accused of killing Officer Dillon Vakoff …. Time to make snow? Loveland Ski Area turns on snow …. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …
AURORA, CO
Dog attack in Golden

Two pit bulls attacked an 89-year-old woman and her 12-year-old grandson. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure. Pit bull euthanized after attack of boy, grandmother. Mom arrested after search for missing children. Golden PD pit bull update. Ask...
GOLDEN, CO
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
2 men walked away from Broomfield plane crash

A single-engine plane crashed in a pond of a subdivision in Broomfield but the two occupants were not injured. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Lockdown at Longmont High lifted after student with …. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers. Mayor Hancock proposes new budget for 2023.
BROOMFIELD, CO
2 killed in Douglas County crash

Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County. Talya Cunningham reports. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure. Pit bull euthanized after attack of boy, grandmother. Mom arrested after search for missing children.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Vakoff remembered as helper during military service

Those who knew a fallen Arvada police officer during his time in the military are reflecting on his passing. Greg Nieto reports. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Snowplow Roadeo on Wednesday. Suspect accused of killing Officer Dillon Vakoff …. Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora. Time to...
ARVADA, CO
Officer Vakoff's funeral service set for Friday

Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, will be laid to rest on Friday in Lafayette. Vicente Arenas reports. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …. Rain, cooler temperatures move in Wednesday. Colorado water deaths reach record high. Boulder County offers...
LAFAYETTE, CO
Young teen diagnosed with Graves' disease

A Jefferson County mother is urging parents to listen to their intuition after her teenage son lost 40 pounds in just three months and is now diagnosed with a disease rarely seen in children. Talya Cunningham reports.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims

Boulder County commissioners voted to offer tax rebates for Marshall Fire victims. Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims. Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in …. Catholic school scolds others on LGBTQ issues. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Rail workers on the verge of...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Growing the lucha libre scene in the Denver metro

Lucha libre — freestyle wrestling — has been a deep part of Latino cultures for decades. Vicente Arenas reports. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers.
DENVER, CO
Denver approves $2 million for basic income project

The controversial topic is taking flight in Denver. Denver approves $2 million for basic income project. Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims. Fields surprised by release of convict in son’s murder. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Woman asked for donations before stealing from car. Plane...
DENVER, CO

