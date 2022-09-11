Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Heavy police presence in Boulder County
A heavy police presence is related to a search for a mother and her two children. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers.
Man accused of 'forcibly fondling' 2 girls
A man accused of child sexual assault incidents in Denver and Aurora has been arrested, the Denver Police Department said. Rogelio Mares reports.
Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora
Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora, Carly Moore reports. Climber’s parents: ‘She died doing what she loved …. Suspect accused of killing Officer Dillon Vakoff …. Time to make snow? Loveland Ski Area turns on snow …. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …
Dog attack in Golden
Two pit bulls attacked an 89-year-old woman and her 12-year-old grandson. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure. Pit bull euthanized after attack of boy, grandmother. Mom arrested after search for missing children. Golden PD pit bull update. Ask...
Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure
Boulder’s city council is considering whether or not to reopen the west end of Pearl Street to vehicle traffic. Ashley Michels reports.
2 men walked away from Broomfield plane crash
A single-engine plane crashed in a pond of a subdivision in Broomfield but the two occupants were not injured. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Lockdown at Longmont High lifted after student with …. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers. Mayor Hancock proposes new budget for 2023.
2 killed in Douglas County crash
Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County. Talya Cunningham reports. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure. Pit bull euthanized after attack of boy, grandmother. Mom arrested after search for missing children.
Mom arrested after search for missing children
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search. Alex Rose reports.
Motorcyclist hurt in RTD bus crash
A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash with an RTD bus in Boulder. Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in …
Vakoff remembered as helper during military service
Those who knew a fallen Arvada police officer during his time in the military are reflecting on his passing. Greg Nieto reports. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Snowplow Roadeo on Wednesday. Suspect accused of killing Officer Dillon Vakoff …. Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora. Time to...
Woman asked for donations before stealing from car
An Aurora resident is warning the public after he was stolen from by a woman who first approached him asking for donations. Nicole Fierro reports.
Officer Vakoff's funeral service set for Friday
Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, will be laid to rest on Friday in Lafayette. Vicente Arenas reports. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …. Rain, cooler temperatures move in Wednesday. Colorado water deaths reach record high. Boulder County offers...
Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman traveled with a group to Houston to learn about their approach to homelessness. Katie Orth reports.
Multiple cyclist hit-and-runs has victim's families demanding change
So far in 2022, there have been 2 deadly crashes involving cyclists in Denver and friends and family of the victims are fed up. Courtney Fromm reports.
Broomfield council considering big development
Broomfield's City Council was considering whether it will move forward with a huge development project during a meeting that got heated. Ashley Michels reports.
Young teen diagnosed with Graves' disease
A Jefferson County mother is urging parents to listen to their intuition after her teenage son lost 40 pounds in just three months and is now diagnosed with a disease rarely seen in children. Talya Cunningham reports.
Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims
Boulder County commissioners voted to offer tax rebates for Marshall Fire victims. Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims. Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in …. Catholic school scolds others on LGBTQ issues. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Rail workers on the verge of...
Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers
Seventy teachers in three Denver Public Schools were the recipients of a nonprofit foundation that gave out more than $20,000 worth of what they described as some much-needed school supplies. Dan Daru reports.
Growing the lucha libre scene in the Denver metro
Lucha libre — freestyle wrestling — has been a deep part of Latino cultures for decades. Vicente Arenas reports. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers.
Denver approves $2 million for basic income project
The controversial topic is taking flight in Denver. Denver approves $2 million for basic income project. Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims. Fields surprised by release of convict in son’s murder. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Woman asked for donations before stealing from car. Plane...
