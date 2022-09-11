Read full article on original website
Jiselle Laureux
4d ago
This is only the beginning with bus loads of Texas immigrants coming to DC. We are crowded as is why can’t they go to another state smh.
Reply(2)
10
Vee22
4d ago
now crime is really about to be bad since the mayor opened her big mouth......send them back to their country we got enough problems
Reply
5
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crash
Abbott and O'Rourke Campaign in the Same City in Texas
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His Hometown
"3rd Ward's Queen" Turns 94 Today
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremony
NBC Washington
5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday
Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
WJLA
DC rapper 'No Savage', suspect in Tysons Corner shooting, to appear in Fairfax Co. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Editor's Note: This story originally reported that Noah Settles would appear in court Thursday, Sept. 15. Settles was not scheduled to appear in court on that date. It appears the court date was moved. D.C. rapper "No Savage", who has been accused of shooting...
Two men hurt in shooting near Petworth Metro station in Northwest DC
Police said they were looking for a red Kia Soul in connection to a double shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Northwest.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a series of postal workers being robbed by gunpoint in D.C. and Maryland within a 24-hour span. A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening, DC Police said. The...
WTOP
Vehicle sought in Northwest DC shooting that injured 2
D.C. police are looking for a vehicle linked to a shooting Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue Northwest in the Petworth area. A red Kia Soul was seen fleeing the scene. Police said two men were shot near the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Police...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
13 WHAM
Lockdown lifted at high school in Maryland after no gun found, police say
BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — A high school in Maryland was temporarily on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reported a possible gun on campus, authorities said. According to the Montgomery County Police Department and school officials, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School entered a lockdown at 10 a.m. EDT. But after...
WAVY News 10
Local Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days in prison
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in federal prison on Thursday. Robert Keith Packer had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful picketing...
DC police search for man connected to Southeast shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are looking for 32-year-old Tyrone Diggs of Southeast, D.C. who is wanted in connection to an assault with intent to kill using a gun. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Burns Street in Southeast on Monday. According to officials, police responded just before 5:30...
Bay Net
Woman Arrested For Stabbing In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing complaint. Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive. Officers responded and located the scene and the...
WJLA
2 men shot outside Petworth Metro station in Northwest DC, police looking for red Kia
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Two men were shot outside the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Station in Northwest D.C. Wednesday, D.C. police said. MPD on scene, located in the 3700 block of Georgia Ave NW, where they found the two men shot, but conscious and breathing. A Red Kia Soul was last...
fox5dc.com
'Suspicious' car crashes into security gate in Northwest DC, police say
WASHINGTON - Authorities are are investigating after a car crashed into a security gate in the Glover Park area of Northwest, D.C. According to the U.S. Secret Service, a car ran into a security gate around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, near the Whole Foods Market.
WUSA
1 shot behind Oxon Hill High School
OXON HILL, Md. — One person has been shot behind Oxon Hill High School in Prince George's County, according to the Maryland National Park Police. Police went to the scene around 3:50 p.m. to find the victim. They experienced non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Police...
WTOP
DC man gets more than 2 consecutive life sentences for ‘jealousy’ killings
A D.C. man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 40 years, following his conviction earlier this year in a double murder in Maryland. Trevor Frazier, 24, and Raymond Giles, 26, were found shot to death on Fable Drive in Capitol Heights in 2019 “because of jealousy,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.
WJLA
Alleged 'shopping cart killer' Anthony Robinson appears in Harrisonburg, Va. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart and dumping their remains appeared in a Harrisonburg, Virginia court Monday afternoon. Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart killer," was due in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court for...
NBC Washington
1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
WTOP
Terrorism charge for man accused of threatening Stafford Co. school
A Fredericksburg, Virginia, man is now facing a terrorism charge, among many others, after allegedly threatening an elementary school. The phoned-in bomb threat caused a lockdown at Conway Elementary School, in Fredericksburg, and led to a large law enforcement response on Sept. 7. On Tuesday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office...
fox5dc.com
Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
Register Citizen
Ridgefield man convicted in Capitol riot ‘made idiotic decision,’ attorney says
WASHINGTON — A Ridgefield man found guilty this week of attacking an officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot made an “idiotic decision” to follow the crowd into the building, his attorney Lindy Urso said. But his client, Patrick McCaughey III, didn’t purposely attack police with a...
WTOP
Va. man accused of trying to trespass onto school bus
A Dumfries, Virginia, man is accused of trying to trespass onto a school bus. According to Prince William County police, 32-year-old Gione Deswayne Wise was part of a group quarreling with the bus driver, who had been unloading kids, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries.
