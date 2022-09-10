ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insidepacksports.com

RELEASE: NC State Announces 2022-2023 Basketball Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2022-23 league schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The NC State men's basketball team is scheduled to play 20 ACC games and will host 10 games inside PNC Arena. A complete schedule for the season can be found here. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are...
