Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victims of multi-car crash near Castle Rock ID’d by county coronerHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposalJ.R. Heimbigner
DougCo charter proposes innovative exchange with districtSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Denver homeless shelters improving, some sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Glendale Farm Dog Park renovations nearly completeNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Related
KDVR.com
BREAKING: Heavy police presence in Boulder County
A heavy police presence is related to a search for a mother and her two children. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers.
KDVR.com
Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure
Boulder’s city council is considering whether or not to reopen the west end of Pearl Street to vehicle traffic. Ashley Michels reports.
KDVR.com
Dog attack in Golden
Two pit bulls attacked an 89-year-old woman and her 12-year-old grandson. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure. Pit bull euthanized after attack of boy, grandmother. Mom arrested after search for missing children. Golden PD pit bull update. Ask...
KDVR.com
Mom arrested after search for missing children
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search. Alex Rose reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Fake gun prompts lockdown at Longmont High
Longmont High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of someone carrying a firearm. Greg Nieto reports. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Heavy rainstorms to push through Thursday evening. Triathlete trains hard, competes in Norway.
KDVR.com
Pair of pit bulls attack boy, 89-year-old woman
A pair of pit bulls attacked a 12-year-old boy and his 89-year-old grandmother on Wednesday in Golden. Gabby Easterwood reports. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Heavy rainstorms to push through Thursday evening. Triathlete trains hard, competes in Norway. Possible Camp Hale national monument welcomed. Council to...
KDVR.com
2 killed in Douglas County crash
Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County. Talya Cunningham reports. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure. Pit bull euthanized after attack of boy, grandmother. Mom arrested after search for missing children.
KDVR.com
2 men walked away from Broomfield plane crash
A single-engine plane crashed in a pond of a subdivision in Broomfield but the two occupants were not injured. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Lockdown at Longmont High lifted after student with …. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers. Mayor Hancock proposes new budget for 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
Broomfield council considering big development
Broomfield's City Council was considering whether it will move forward with a huge development project during a meeting that got heated. Ashley Michels reports.
KDVR.com
Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers
Seventy teachers in three Denver Public Schools were the recipients of a nonprofit foundation that gave out more than $20,000 worth of what they described as some much-needed school supplies. Dan Daru reports.
KDVR.com
Residents displaced after apartment explosion
Residents are on standby as Aurora Fire Rescue investigates an apartment explosion that happened on Saturday. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Women rescued after driving into Cherry Creek Reservoir
Two women were rescued by Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies after accidentally driving their car into the Cherry Creek Reservoir. Joshua Short reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
Denver approves $2 million for basic income project
The controversial topic is taking flight in Denver. Denver approves $2 million for basic income project. Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims. Fields surprised by release of convict in son’s murder. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Woman asked for donations before stealing from car. Plane...
KDVR.com
Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman traveled with a group to Houston to learn about their approach to homelessness. Katie Orth reports.
KDVR.com
Driver hits Denver police officer
A driver hit a Denver police officer on Monday night in the Central Park neighborhood. Gabby Easterwood reports from the scene.
KDVR.com
Neighbors react to Arvada officer's killing
The Arvada neighborhood where a police officer was killed over the weekend continues to grieve. Greg Nieto reports. Denver approves $2 million for basic income project. Women rescued after driving into Cherry Creek Reservoir. Driver hits Denver police officer.
KDVR.com
Police wife designs shirt to support slain officer
The day after the death of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, a Colorado law enforcement wife is working on a unique way to support. Nicole Fierro reports.
KDVR.com
School lockdown lifted, student found with fake gun
Longmont High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of someone carrying a firearm. Greg Nieto reports.
KDVR.com
IMA Foundation Hosts 10th Annual “Party on the Plaza” at Union Station
The IMA Foundation is hosting its 10th annual fundraising event today at Union Station and it comes with a whole lot of fun! Colorado’s best amateur ping-pongers will battle it out for bragging rights and the chance to win $1,000 for the charity of their choice. GDC caught up with Executive Director of the IMA Foundation, Ruth Rohs, to learn more about the event that kicks off today from 4pm-8pm.
KDVR.com
Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in rain
Boulder Valley School District says school bus driver shortages, construction traffic and bad weather led to a situation Friday night in which students had to wait more than 45 minutes outside in the rain for a bus. Ashley Michels reports.
Comments / 0