Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Dohn Prep hammers Cincinnati Shroder

Cincinnati Dohn Prep showed top form to dominate Cincinnati Shroder during a 33-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 3, Cincinnati Shroder faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Cincinnati Dohn Prep took on Cincinnati Country Day on September 2 at Cincinnati Country Day School. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Burton Berkshire blanks Garfield Heights Trinity

An electrician would've been needed to get Garfield Heights Trinity on the scoreboard because Burton Berkshire wouldn't allow it in a 12-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Garfield Heights Trinity faced off against Wickliffe and Burton Berkshire took on...
BURTON, OH
Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory

No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Tipp City Tippecanoe carves slim margin over Miamisburg

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tipp City Tippecanoe had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Miamisburg 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-2 margin over Miamisburg after the first half.
MIAMISBURG, OH
Undecided: Eastlake North shares split decision with Mentor Lake Catholic

No difference could be determined between Eastlake North and Mentor Lake Catholic after the two schools fought to a 1-1 deadlock at Mentor Lake Catholic High on September 15 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. In recent action on September 1, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Gates Mills...
EASTLAKE, OH
Chagrin Falls drops zeroes on Kirtland

Chagrin Falls played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 5-0 verdict over Kirtland on September 15 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Last season, Chagrin Falls and Kirtland squared off with September 15, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
Eastlake North darts by Madison in easy victory

Eastlake North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Madison 3-1 Thursday in Ohio girls volleyball on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Eastlake North faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Madison took on Ashtabula Lakeside on September 10 at Madison High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
EASTLAKE, OH
Defensive dominance: Chesterland West Geauga stymies Pepper Pike Orange

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Pepper Pike Orange as it was blanked 4-0 by Chesterland West Geauga in Ohio girls soccer on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Chagrin Falls and Pepper Pike Orange took on Chardon NDCL on September 8 at Pepper Pike Orange High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Mantua Crestwood blanks Ashtabula Lakeside

No worries, Mantua Crestwood's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 11-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Perry on September 8 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
ASHTABULA, OH
Burton Berkshire blanks Middlefield Cardinal in shutout performance

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Burton Berkshire shutout Middlefield Cardinal 12-0 on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 8, Burton Berkshire faced off against Conneaut and Middlefield Cardinal took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Mantua Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
Halt: Aurora refuses to yield to Tallmadge

A vice-like defensive effort helped Aurora squeeze Tallmadge 4-0 in a shutout performance on September 14 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on September 8 , Aurora squared off with Streetsboro in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
AURORA, OH
Vice-grip defense fuels Kirtland's win over Independence

A vice-like defensive effort helped Kirtland squeeze Independence 3-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Independence and Kirtland faced off on August 24, 2021 at Independence High School. For a full recap, click here.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Dayton Centerville stonewalls Beavercreek

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dayton Centerville shutout Beavercreek 2-0 at Beavercreek High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.
BEAVERCREEK, OH

