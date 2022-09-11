Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Dohn Prep hammers Cincinnati Shroder
Cincinnati Dohn Prep showed top form to dominate Cincinnati Shroder during a 33-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 3, Cincinnati Shroder faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Cincinnati Dohn Prep took on Cincinnati Country Day on September 2 at Cincinnati Country Day School. For a full recap, click here.
Burton Berkshire blanks Garfield Heights Trinity
An electrician would've been needed to get Garfield Heights Trinity on the scoreboard because Burton Berkshire wouldn't allow it in a 12-0 shutout in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Garfield Heights Trinity faced off against Wickliffe and Burton Berkshire took on...
Dayton Ponitz survives close clash with Dayton Thurgood Marshall
Dayton Ponitz derailed Dayton Thurgood Marshall's hopes after a 37-34 verdict in Ohio high school football action on September 15. Recently on September 2 , Dayton Ponitz squared off with Beavercreek in a football game . For more, click here.
Columbus East deals goose eggs to Dayton Belmont in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Columbus East as it shut out Dayton Belmont 28-0 on September 15 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Columbus East a 14-0 lead over Dayton Belmont.
Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory
No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
Tipp City Tippecanoe carves slim margin over Miamisburg
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tipp City Tippecanoe had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Miamisburg 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-2 margin over Miamisburg after the first half.
Undecided: Eastlake North shares split decision with Mentor Lake Catholic
No difference could be determined between Eastlake North and Mentor Lake Catholic after the two schools fought to a 1-1 deadlock at Mentor Lake Catholic High on September 15 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. In recent action on September 1, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Gates Mills...
Chagrin Falls drops zeroes on Kirtland
Chagrin Falls played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 5-0 verdict over Kirtland on September 15 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Last season, Chagrin Falls and Kirtland squared off with September 15, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
No scoring allowed: Chesterland West Geauga pushes past Pepper Pike Orange
Chesterland West Geauga's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Pepper Pike Orange 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 15. Recently on September 8 , Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Chagrin Falls in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
Springfield escapes Xenia in thin win
Springfield derailed Xenia's hopes after a 2-1 verdict in Ohio boys soccer on September 15. The first half gave Springfield a 2-1 lead over Xenia.
Eastlake North darts by Madison in easy victory
Eastlake North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Madison 3-1 Thursday in Ohio girls volleyball on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Eastlake North faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Madison took on Ashtabula Lakeside on September 10 at Madison High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Defensive dominance: Chesterland West Geauga stymies Pepper Pike Orange
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Pepper Pike Orange as it was blanked 4-0 by Chesterland West Geauga in Ohio girls soccer on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Chagrin Falls and Pepper Pike Orange took on Chardon NDCL on September 8 at Pepper Pike Orange High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Too close for comfort: Eastlake North strains past Willoughby Andrews Osborne
Eastlake North poked just enough holes in Willoughby Andrews Osborne's defense to garner a taut, 3-2 victory for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 15. Recently on September 10 , Eastlake North squared off with Geneva in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Halt: New Paris National Trail pushes the mute button on New Lebanon Dixie's offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in New Paris National Trail's 71-0 blanking of New Lebanon Dixie in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 2, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Ansonia and New...
Clean sheet: Painesville Harvey doesn't allow Cuyahoga Heights a point
An electrician would've been needed to get Cuyahoga Heights on the scoreboard because Painesville Harvey wouldn't allow it in a 14-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Recently on September 6 , Painesville Harvey squared off with Gates Mills Hawken in a soccer game . For a...
Mantua Crestwood blanks Ashtabula Lakeside
No worries, Mantua Crestwood's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 11-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Perry on September 8 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
Burton Berkshire blanks Middlefield Cardinal in shutout performance
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Burton Berkshire shutout Middlefield Cardinal 12-0 on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 8, Burton Berkshire faced off against Conneaut and Middlefield Cardinal took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Mantua Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
Halt: Aurora refuses to yield to Tallmadge
A vice-like defensive effort helped Aurora squeeze Tallmadge 4-0 in a shutout performance on September 14 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on September 8 , Aurora squared off with Streetsboro in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Vice-grip defense fuels Kirtland's win over Independence
A vice-like defensive effort helped Kirtland squeeze Independence 3-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Independence and Kirtland faced off on August 24, 2021 at Independence High School. For a full recap, click here.
Dayton Centerville stonewalls Beavercreek
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dayton Centerville shutout Beavercreek 2-0 at Beavercreek High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.
