ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. North Carolina State

Who: Texas Tech (2-0) vs. North Carolina State (2-0) Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina. When: Saturday, September 17, 6:00 p.m. (CT) Media: ESPN2 (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), North Carolina State (15) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6)), North Carolina State (9-3, 6-2)
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Tim Beck on Texas Tech: 'We gotta certainly protect our house'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- After a bounce-back performance on offense where Devin Leary and the offense totaled seven touchdowns against Charleston Southern, Tim Beck is looking for his unit to continue production. This time around, the Wolfpack will face a notable Power 5 team in Texas Tech, making the challenge that much tougher this week.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Five facts about NC State's Week 3 opponent: Texas Tech

1. Joey McGuire is in his first season as Texas Tech's head coach. McGuire, who spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach on Baylor's staff, was hired Nov. 8, 2021. Now-Louisiana Tech head coach and former Texas Tech quarterback Sonny Cumbie coached the final four games, which included a 34-7 Liberty Bowl win over Mississippi State.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy