DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bulls fall at Gwinnett 7-2
Bulls third baseman Jim Haley hammered two hits and drove in two runs, however Stripers third baseman Rylan Bannon clubbed three hits and Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies drove in two runs as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment in Gwinnett’s 7-2 victory over Durham on Wednesday evening at Coolray Field.
Deaf athlete a source of encouragement to friends, coaches at Williams High
Burlington, N.C. — A deaf sentence is not a death sentence for Jordan McDowell. The Williams High School senior is completely deaf, but that doesn't stop him from being a multi-sport athlete and becoming one of the more celebrated students on campus. McDowell gets kudos among peers for his...
No. 6 Cedar Ridge takes down Southern Alamance in straight sets
Hillsborough, N.C. — The No. 6 Cedar Ridge Red Wolves swept the Southern Alamance Patriots at home on Wednesday in a non-conference matchup. The Red Wolves are well on their way to a conference championship following last season's state championship, having a 5-0 record in Central 3A play. After...
Best time to see fall colors in NC: Boone, Asheville fall colors
There are signs fall colors in NC will soon arrive. From crisp morning temperatures in the 50s to cinnamon sticks in the front of local grocery stores, we are gearing up for a season known for admirable temperatures. However, on average, fall temperatures have gone up by 2.7 degrees across...
Courage keep playoff hopes alive with 1-0 win over Angel City FC
CARY, NC (Sept. 14, 2022) — The North Carolina Courage secured three huge points at WakeMed Soccer Park Wednesday night with a 1-0 win over Angel City FC in midweek NWSL action to earn a season split with the league newcomers. The Courage (7-7-4, 25 points) inch closer to playoff positioning with four matches remaining in the regular season.
Looking for work in Triangle? These 25 companies have 3,000+ openings
RALEIGH – Looking for work? Some of the largest and best-known companies in the Triangle are looking right now to fill more than 3,000 jobs. However, the total number is down from over 4,000 as WRAL TechWire reported a month ago. Here’s the latest on Triangle job openings at...
Man, woman shot at Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
Raleigh community surprises longtime Harris Teeter employee with gift of nearly $23K in sendoff party ahead of transfer
Raleigh, N.C. — A longtime clerk at a Raleigh Harris Teeter got a big sendoff and a big surprise Tuesday night on his last day before he transfers to a store closer to his home. Tim, who just worked his last day at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter, has...
Amazon shutting Durham warehouse site, canceling or delaying 2 others in NC
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Amazon is closing or delaying three warehouse and delivery stations in North Carolina as part of a nationwide cutback, according to reports. Among them is a delivery station in Durham that employs some 400 people. Amazon began to wrap up the operations at a Durham...
I-85 closed near Hillsborough after tractor trailer fire
Hillsborough, N.C. — Interstate 85 was closed Wednesday in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. The crash and massive fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. near Exit 165 for North Carolina Highway 86 near Hillsborough. Both directions of N.C. 86 were closed along with I-85 southbound.
Fort Fisher could join Fort Bragg in getting new, non-Confederate namesake
Kure Beach, N.C. — A North Carolina aquarium and recreation area may get a new name in the latest round of recommendations to remove Confederate names from federal property. The first round of recommendations addressed military bases like Fort Bragg. In a list released on Tuesday, the commission recommends renaming the Fort Fisher Recreation Area in Kure Beach, North Carolina.
Driver killed in fiery tractor trailer crash on I-85 near Hillsborough
Hillsborough, N.C. — A person was killed Wednesday on Interstate 85 in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. The crash and massive fire was reported before 2:30 a.m. close to Exit 165 for North Carolina Highway 86 near Hillsborough. Both directions of N.C. 86 were closed along with I-85 southbound.
Want gas under 3 dollars? Here are the lowest fuel prices in the area
Depending on where you search, some gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon. Jimmy Tomlinson of Wilson knew exactly where he could find that deal. He filled up at Murphy USA on Forest Hills road in Wilson. "Well I’ve been getting my gas right here, right regular so I...
Truck fire, explosion closes bridge over I-95 in Dunn
Dunn, N.C. — A bridge over Interstate 95 in Dunn remains closed Wednesday morning more than 15 hours after a large fire. A fiery explosion after a truck burst into flames on I-95 Tuesday afternoon sent black smoke billowing into the air and left travelers stuck in backups that stretched for miles in Cumberland and Harnett counties.
Harris Teeter deals Sept. 14-20: Asparagus, Italian sausage, ice cream, beans, sandwich bags, 4-day sale
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new sales starting Sept. 14 including asparagus, lemons, pork loin, Italian sausage, Nathan's Beef Franks, Green Giant frozen veggies, Totino's Pizza Rolls, Harris Teeter All Natural Ice Cream, marshmallows, beans, sandwich bags, napkins, a 4-Day Sale and more.
Puppy raisers needed: Volunteers help pups become service dogs
Durham, N.C. — Duke Puppy Kindergarten has a need for "puppy raisers," or volunteers to take care of puppies before they are trained become service dogs. Partnering with Canine Companions, a national service dog nonprofit, the Duke Puppy Kindergarten tests the cognitive performance of puppies between the ages of 8 weeks to 20 weeks, at a time when their brains are developing at a rapid pace.
Heated debate breaks out at Johnston County education meeting over embroiled board member
Smithfield, N.C. — Tensions were running high at the Johnston County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night as people expressed both their frustration and support for embroiled school board member and suspended Smithfield police officer Ronald Johnson. "Our teachers are doing great things, and our kids should be...
Fiery crash closes I-95 N; backup stretches for miles
Dunn, N.C. — The fiery explosion after burst into flames on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon sent black smoke billowing into the air and left travelers stuck in backups that stretched for miles in Cumberland and Harnett counties. The truck burned underneath U.S. Highway 421, and it was the only...
One injured, man on the run after shooting in Dunn
Dunn, N.C. — The Dunn Police Department is searching for a man Tuesday after a shooting. Police said officers responded to reports of a gunshot wound on North Clinton Avenue. A victim was found with gunshot wound and was taken to a trauma center. The condition of the victim...
After receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
