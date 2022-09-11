Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KDVR.com
Dog attack in Golden
Two pit bulls attacked an 89-year-old woman and her 12-year-old grandson. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure. Pit bull euthanized after attack of boy, grandmother. Mom arrested after search for missing children. Golden PD pit bull update. Ask...
KDVR.com
Pair of pit bulls attack boy, 89-year-old woman
A pair of pit bulls attacked a 12-year-old boy and his 89-year-old grandmother on Wednesday in Golden. Gabby Easterwood reports. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers. Heavy rainstorms to push through Thursday evening. Triathlete trains hard, competes in Norway. Possible Camp Hale national monument welcomed. Council to...
KDVR.com
BREAKING: Heavy police presence in Boulder County
A heavy police presence is related to a search for a mother and her two children. Polis talks with parents of 911 caller killed by …. Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers.
KDVR.com
Motorcyclist hurt in RTD bus crash
A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash with an RTD bus in Boulder. Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Council to discuss fate of West Pearl Street closure
Boulder’s city council is considering whether or not to reopen the west end of Pearl Street to vehicle traffic. Ashley Michels reports.
KDVR.com
Mom arrested after search for missing children
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search. Alex Rose reports.
KDVR.com
2 men walked away from Broomfield plane crash
A single-engine plane crashed in a pond of a subdivision in Broomfield but the two occupants were not injured. Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness. Lockdown at Longmont High lifted after student with …. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers. Mayor Hancock proposes new budget for 2023.
KDVR.com
Driver hits Denver police officer
A driver hit a Denver police officer on Monday night in the Central Park neighborhood. Gabby Easterwood reports from the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
Women rescued after driving into Cherry Creek Reservoir
Two women were rescued by Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies after accidentally driving their car into the Cherry Creek Reservoir. Joshua Short reports.
KDVR.com
Near 90 degrees before rain chance Thursday
DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Point Weather Team is forecasting a dry Tuesday in Denver with sunny skies turning partly cloudy. High temperatures will get close to 90 degrees. The record high is 96 degrees with the average being 81 degrees. Light to moderate smoke concentration across the Front...
KDVR.com
Plane flew close to water before crash landing
A plane was seen flying dangerously close to Horsetooth Reservoir before crash landing over the weekend. Matt Mauro reports.
KDVR.com
Neighbors react to Arvada officer's killing
The Arvada neighborhood where a police officer was killed over the weekend continues to grieve. Greg Nieto reports. Denver approves $2 million for basic income project. Women rescued after driving into Cherry Creek Reservoir. Driver hits Denver police officer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
Vakoff remembered as helper during military service
Those who knew a fallen Arvada police officer during his time in the military are reflecting on his passing. Greg Nieto reports. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Snowplow Roadeo on Wednesday. Suspect accused of killing Officer Dillon Vakoff …. Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora. Time to...
KDVR.com
IMA Foundation Hosts 10th Annual “Party on the Plaza” at Union Station
The IMA Foundation is hosting its 10th annual fundraising event today at Union Station and it comes with a whole lot of fun! Colorado’s best amateur ping-pongers will battle it out for bragging rights and the chance to win $1,000 for the charity of their choice. GDC caught up with Executive Director of the IMA Foundation, Ruth Rohs, to learn more about the event that kicks off today from 4pm-8pm.
KDVR.com
Police wife designs shirt to support slain officer
The day after the death of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff, a Colorado law enforcement wife is working on a unique way to support. Nicole Fierro reports.
KDVR.com
Jiffy Lube
The kids are back in school and fall is just around the corner, which means its a good time and reminder to get your car serviced! Our photographer, Adrian Cruz, is takin’ us “Cruzin” to Jiffy Lubes location in Thornton in this sponsored segment. to learn more,...
KDVR.com
More warmth before rain chances
Sunshine and dry weather will stay in place Tuesday with a forecast high of 89 degrees in Denver. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
KDVR.com
Officer Vakoff's funeral service set for Friday
Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, will be laid to rest on Friday in Lafayette. Vicente Arenas reports. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …. Rain, cooler temperatures move in Wednesday. Colorado water deaths reach record high. Boulder County offers...
KDVR.com
Denver approves $2 million for basic income project
The controversial topic is taking flight in Denver. Denver approves $2 million for basic income project. Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims. Fields surprised by release of convict in son’s murder. Vakoff remembered as helper during military service. Woman asked for donations before stealing from car. Plane...
KDVR.com
West has slightly lower inflation, higher housing than US
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s regional inflation is better than the nation’s, but not by much. Inflation has slowed in the last several months but remains at record highs. On Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest Consumer Price Index report, which details the increase in consumer goods across the U.S.
Comments / 0