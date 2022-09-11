Gyasi returns to Carnegie Hall Sept. 16

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Carnegie Hall’s Second Stage Series kicks off with Gyasi in the Hamilton Auditorium on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Guests are invited to come early for the Mainstage Lounge preshow reception from 6:30–7:15 p.m. in the Museum Gallery. The Second Stage Series is sponsored by Smooth Ambler. Admission to the Mainstage Lounge preshow reception is free. A cash bar and snacks will be available.

Pronounced “Jah-see,” Gyasi seems in many ways to come from another planet and being raised in the woods of a West Virginia holler might as well be another planet in this day and age.

His parents bought him a guitar at a local flea market when he was six years old, and he’s been hooked ever since.

He approaches his music as an all-encompassing art piece, using fashion, storytelling, and his guitar to create a world for his music.

His debut full length vinyl “Pronounced Jah-See” was released by Alive Records in spring 2022. Inspired by a wide range of art and culture both past and present, his work is fueled by an undeniable passion to create music that brings rock n roll into the 21st Century.

Gyasi is a modern rock star like no other.

“We may not ever have another David Bowie or Marc Bolan but we’ve got Gyasi which is a step in the right direction. Make sure to see him live – here’s no room for boredom when Gyasi hits the stage,” says to Los Angeles disc jockey Rodney Bingenheimer.

