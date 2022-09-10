ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

D'Andre Swift, Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow miss Detroit Lions practice

Three days after the best rushing performance of his career, D'Andre Swift did not participate in Detroit Lions practice Wednesday. Swift ran for a career-high 144 yards on 15 carries in the Lions' season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift finished the game and told reporters after he felt "good" physically, but he appeared to run a pass route on the Lions' second-to-last offensive play with a hobble in his step. ...
DETROIT, MI

