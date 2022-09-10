Three days after the best rushing performance of his career, D'Andre Swift did not participate in Detroit Lions practice Wednesday. Swift ran for a career-high 144 yards on 15 carries in the Lions' season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift finished the game and told reporters after he felt "good" physically, but he appeared to run a pass route on the Lions' second-to-last offensive play with a hobble in his step. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 24 MINUTES AGO