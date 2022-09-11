Police cleared an Amazon facility after the building received a bomb threat Tuesday, causing it to be searched by a bomb squad and a K-9 for four hours. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a written message on a whiteboard in the facility, located at 2121 NW 67th Place near Northside Park off of U.S. Route 441, around 9 a.m., GPD Chief Inspector Jamie Kurnick said. The message indicated the presence of a bomb in the building.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO