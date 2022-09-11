Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
No. 16 Florida sweeps rival Florida State in Sunshine Showdown
Fresh off of their final timeout and riding a four-point streak, the Gators were one point away from a rivalry win over Florida State. Before the final serve 2,357 spectators rose to their feet, blue foam fingers waving side to side in the student section. An assist from freshman setter...
Independent Florida Alligator
Local contractor arrested for threatening Gainesville city commissioners
A local contractor was arrested Monday for threatening to harm Gainesville City Commission members over Facebook and in an email. Terry Martin-Back, a 68-year-old Gainesville resident, was booked into the Alachua County Jail around 4 p.m. Monday. He’s being charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to his arrest warrant.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Amazon facility cleared after written bomb threat
Police cleared an Amazon facility after the building received a bomb threat Tuesday, causing it to be searched by a bomb squad and a K-9 for four hours. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a written message on a whiteboard in the facility, located at 2121 NW 67th Place near Northside Park off of U.S. Route 441, around 9 a.m., GPD Chief Inspector Jamie Kurnick said. The message indicated the presence of a bomb in the building.
Independent Florida Alligator
23-year-old man dead after Archer Road motorcycle crash
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning, police said. An SUV collided with a motorcycle and killed its driver, a 23-year-old man, at 6:31 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard, Gainesville Police Department Chief Inspector Jamie Kurnick said. The motorcycle driver attempted to run a red light, Kurnick said, causing the crash. No arrest has been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
