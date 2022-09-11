BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her push for to end NOPD's consent decree. Landry filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the consent decree. In his brief, Landry argues that the Consent Decree is "a pernicious threat to federalism and that it should be terminated not only because the NOPD has satisfied the Consent Decree but also because applying the Consent Decree prospectively is no longer equitable."

