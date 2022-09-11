Read full article on original website
Related
Saints vs. Buccaneers injury report: multiple players limited, Adebo doesn't practice
NEW ORLEANS — Injury reports have been released ahead of the Saints-Buccaneers showdown on September 18. Numerous players on the Saints were limited, including Jameis Winston, Cameron Jordan, Mark Ingram, and Alvin Kamara. Paulson Adebo did not practice. For Tampa Bay, Tom Brady did not participate (for non-injury reasons)....
New Orleans man is back in hospital after protecting wife from armed intruders
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man is back in the hospital, months after he was shot while protecting his wife from intruders at their Gentilly home. The shooting nearly killed him. “As you know Joe was shot during a home invasion in the end of May,” his wife...
New Orleans councilman criticizes some new NOPD plans
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman took issue on Wednesday with some recently introduced New Orleans Police Department plans, including pay raises for officers and a proposed police district shutdown. Councilman Joe Giarrusso III specified his positions on a number of new NOPD policies that were part of...
Push for more services in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where to get the updated Covid-19 booster shot in New Orleans Metro Area
NEW ORLEANS — If you’re looking to get the bivalent booster shot in the New Orleans Metro Area, you’re in luck. Last week, the CDC recommended anyone ages 12 and over to get the bivalent booster shot for better protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. BA.4...
Mandeville woman dies in Northshore crash
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed in a crash when she veered off the road and hit a tree on Interstate 12 near Highway 11 in Slidell. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. According to police, Michelle Gallien was driving west towards Mandeville and drove off...
Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley."
New Orleans celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
NEW ORLEANS — Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15th and runs through October 15th. Tens of thousands of people in the New Orleans area have roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. About 25 percent of Jefferson Parish identifies as Hispanic or Latino. So there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Orleans Police Foundation founder defends new NOPD plans
NEW ORLEANS — The founder of the New Orleans Police Foundation defended an $80 million plan for the city's police, touting its economic and safety benefits and pushing back against policy criticisms. Foundation founder John Casbon stood beside Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson as they announced...
Rail strike could impact supply chain and Port of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A lot of what we buy and eat travels by rail to reach our local stores, but Friday those trains could stop dead in their tracks because freight workers are threatening to strike over safety, paid time off, and poor work conditions. Rail road companies and...
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines
NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
Carjackers used carjacked vehicle to commit another carjacking, Slidell Police say
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police see a commonality in a series of carjackings this past week that struck victims in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes. According to the Slidell Police office, New Orleans in particular has seen a recent string of carjackings, including seven carjackings or armed robberies of cars in about a 12-hour span earlier this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AG Landry joins Mayor Cantrell's push to end NOPD consent decree
BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her push for to end NOPD's consent decree. Landry filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the consent decree. In his brief, Landry argues that the Consent Decree is "a pernicious threat to federalism and that it should be terminated not only because the NOPD has satisfied the Consent Decree but also because applying the Consent Decree prospectively is no longer equitable."
Officials reflect on Former NOLA Mayor Moon Landrieu's legacy
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana and New Orleans officials remember former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, who played a significant role in the diversity of city officials, and was a trailblazer in the Civil Rights Movement. Landrieu appointed some of the first Black city officials and was one of the...
Businessman talks outside consultants for NOPD, new city plans
NEW ORLEANS — Police and Justice Foundation founder John Casbon discussed changes to the New Orleans Police Department plan and the role of outside consultants, on Thursday, amid city review. Casbon stood alongside Consulting Chief Fausto Pichardo as Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced the $80...
Two dead, one injured in traffic crash in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police said that two are dead and one is injured after a fatal traffic collision that occurred in New Orleans East Tuesday night. Police said that three individuals were involved in the collision. Police found out about it just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
3 teens in jail, several people injured after JPSO chase ends in car crash
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three teenagers are in jail after leading Jefferson Parish deputies on a high-speed chase on the Westbank. Wrecked vehicles littered the intersection of Lapalco and Barataria boulevards over the lunch hour on Tuesday. The JPSO was chasing a black sedan when it crashed, damaging three...
Loyola, I-10 diverging diamond interchange opening postponed
KENNER, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the opening of the state’s first diverging diamond interchange, that would reduce traffic congestion near Armstrong International Airport, has been postponed. The diverging diamond interchange (DDI) would reduce congestion caused by the large amount of...
NOPD investigating homicide near Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide where a man was shot multiple times in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway Sunday evening. NOPD arrived on the location at around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday evening and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0