New Orleans, LA

WWL

New Orleans councilman criticizes some new NOPD plans

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman took issue on Wednesday with some recently introduced New Orleans Police Department plans, including pay raises for officers and a proposed police district shutdown. Councilman Joe Giarrusso III specified his positions on a number of new NOPD policies that were part of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Push for more services in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Mandeville woman dies in Northshore crash

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed in a crash when she veered off the road and hit a tree on Interstate 12 near Highway 11 in Slidell. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. According to police, Michelle Gallien was driving west towards Mandeville and drove off...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL

Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley."
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

New Orleans celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

NEW ORLEANS — Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15th and runs through October 15th. Tens of thousands of people in the New Orleans area have roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. About 25 percent of Jefferson Parish identifies as Hispanic or Latino. So there...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans Police Foundation founder defends new NOPD plans

NEW ORLEANS — The founder of the New Orleans Police Foundation defended an $80 million plan for the city's police, touting its economic and safety benefits and pushing back against policy criticisms. Foundation founder John Casbon stood beside Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson as they announced...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines

NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Carjackers used carjacked vehicle to commit another carjacking, Slidell Police say

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police see a commonality in a series of carjackings this past week that struck victims in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes. According to the Slidell Police office, New Orleans in particular has seen a recent string of carjackings, including seven carjackings or armed robberies of cars in about a 12-hour span earlier this week.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

AG Landry joins Mayor Cantrell's push to end NOPD consent decree

BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her push for to end NOPD's consent decree. Landry filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the consent decree. In his brief, Landry argues that the Consent Decree is "a pernicious threat to federalism and that it should be terminated not only because the NOPD has satisfied the Consent Decree but also because applying the Consent Decree prospectively is no longer equitable."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Officials reflect on Former NOLA Mayor Moon Landrieu's legacy

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana and New Orleans officials remember former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, who played a significant role in the diversity of city officials, and was a trailblazer in the Civil Rights Movement. Landrieu appointed some of the first Black city officials and was one of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Businessman talks outside consultants for NOPD, new city plans

NEW ORLEANS — Police and Justice Foundation founder John Casbon discussed changes to the New Orleans Police Department plan and the role of outside consultants, on Thursday, amid city review. Casbon stood alongside Consulting Chief Fausto Pichardo as Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced the $80...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Two dead, one injured in traffic crash in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police said that two are dead and one is injured after a fatal traffic collision that occurred in New Orleans East Tuesday night. Police said that three individuals were involved in the collision. Police found out about it just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Loyola, I-10 diverging diamond interchange opening postponed

KENNER, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the opening of the state’s first diverging diamond interchange, that would reduce traffic congestion near Armstrong International Airport, has been postponed. The diverging diamond interchange (DDI) would reduce congestion caused by the large amount of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating homicide near Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide where a man was shot multiple times in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway Sunday evening. NOPD arrived on the location at around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday evening and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

