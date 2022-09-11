Salinas firefighters extinguish fire outside water building

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Salinas firefighters responded to a fire outside water building on Orange and Padre drive earlier Saturday evening.

The fire was contained to outside of the building.

Salinas Fire told KION it’s still investigating what sparked the fire. But firefighters did find a small homeless camp in the bushes along the building.

It's unknown if the camp is related to the incident.

