Rosedale, MD

Daily Voice

New Details Emerge On Baltimore Police-Involved Shooting

The Baltimore County Police Department has partially released the name of the officer involved in a shooting while investigating a two-woman crime spree over the weekend. “Officer Chiveral” a three-year veteran of the department with the White Mash Precinct was the investigator who shot Alicia Page, 30, as she used her vehicle as a weapon to try to avoid getting apprehended, according to reports.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday

Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported last week. At just after 5 a.m. on Friday, September 9, two suspects pried open the door to a location in the 8200-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237). The suspects stole several items then fled the scene in a white vehicle.
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rosedale, MD
Rosedale, MD
CBS Baltimore

West Baltimore shooting kills one person, injures another, police say

BALTIMORE -- One male was killed and another was injured when gunfire erupted next to Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.An officer was near the intersection of West Lafayette Avenue and North Calhoun Street when he heard gunshots ring out nearby around 7:25 p.m., police said.The officer called for backup. When other officers arrived at the shooting site, they found two males with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.One person was pronounced dead while the other person was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify three homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore. One of them was killed last month. 38-year-old Jessica Johnson was killed on September 11, 2022, in the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. 36-year-old Terrell Davis was killed on September 14, 2022, in the 800 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting

Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting

BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision

Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say. Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Second shooting before noon leaves man dead in southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was found shot in the head in southeast Baltimore this morning and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Baltimore City Police. Just after 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of North Conkling Street to investigate reports of a shooting. When...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Community Honors Fire Captain Killed In Horrific Crash On His Way To Work

The Baltimore Community is coming together to honor a Baltimore City Fire Captain who died following a horrific motorcycle accident earlier this month, officials state. The Baltimore Police Department was pictured honoring the late Baltimore City Fire Captain, Anthony J. Workman, who passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31.
BALTIMORE, MD

