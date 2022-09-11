Read full article on original website
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell claims, unprecedented migrant directive and more top headlines
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell claims about the monarchy. 'HUB OF ANTIFA' - Dem-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike. LOSS FOR WORDS - Democrat senator running for reelection stumbles when asked if President Biden...
Washington Post fact-checker calls out Biden’s ‘flimsy’ claim he has the strongest manufacturing jobs record
President Biden was dinged by the Washington Post’s fact-checker with two "Pinnochios" on Tuesday after he claimed he had the strongest manufacturing jobs record of any modern president. "Right now, I have the strongest record of growing manufacturing jobs in modern history. And by making real investments in American...
CNN cuts from coverage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech as Dow plummets: 'Hard to be celebratory'
On a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, the hosts observed that Biden’s speech touting the success of the Inflation Reduction Act was poorly timed, noting the simultaneous collapse of the stock market. Earlier in the day, the latest consumer price index report was...
Candace Owens tells residents of Democrat-run inner cities: 'Don't wait for it to be you ... get out'
Conservative commentator Candace Owens urged Americans living in inner city communities of Democrat-run areas to "get out," warning that liberal policies will only further embolden criminals and contributed to the staggering rise in crime across the U.S. In an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday, Owens said the crime wave is a result of misguided criminal justice reform initiatives, including the defund the police movement.
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’
Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
John Rich: It Seems Like The Biden Administration Is Living In An Alternate Universe
Singer, songwriter and host of “The Pursuit” on Fox Nation John Rich joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to shed light on the consequences of the White House’s failure to secure the U.S. Southern border. “When you see the tonnage of fentanyl coming across our border,...
Fact-Checkers Won’t Touch Karine Jean-Pierre BS!
Turns out fact-checkers have taken a vacation when it comes to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Nearly everything that comes out of White House Press Puppet Karine Jean Pierre’s mouth is utter BS and I’d tell you to fact-check that but apparently the fact-checkers are on hiatus!
Karine Jean-Pierre, Kamala Harris ripped for saying border ‘secure:’ ‘Disrespectful to everyone with a brain’
Social media users blasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for agreeing with Vice President Kamala Harris that the border was "secure" during a press conference on Thursday. A popular topic during the press briefing was the recent news about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two planes of illegal immigrants...
Jesse Watters: Everyone knew conservatives were right during the pandemic
Jesse Watters discusses with the co-hosts of "The Five" how parents are waking up to what is happening in their children's schools and pushing for a return to normalcy after the height of the COVID pandemic. JESSE WATTERS: Everybody knew the conservatives were right. During the whole pandemic, we were...
Bill Gates says 'the scariest thing of all' is Ukraine war because it is a 'distraction' from climate change
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said during an interview that was published on Wednesday that the "scariest" thing about the war in Ukraine was it being a distraction from climate change. New York Times opinion writer David Wallace-Wells interviewed the billionaire, where he asked about a progress report from the Bill...
Greg Gutfeld: Liberals love 'throwing money' at problems like homelessness because it's not their money
Fox News Greg Gutfeld ripped liberal cities and their approach of "throwing money" at the homelessness crisis on "The Five." MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS CHICAGO CRIME HURTING RECRUITMENT, SCARING EMPLOYEES AS COMPANIES FLEE: ‘CITY IN CRISIS'. GREG GUTFELD: These are strung-out, manic, unfriendly, aggressive people, and you're lucky if...
The elites' immigration hypocrisy shows how they invent their 'own rules': Sarah Palin
Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin explained how elites "make up their own rules" on immigration Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." SARAH PALIN: We'll have 2 million illegal aliens coming across our border this year. And Martha's Vineyard, the elites there, they're griping about 50. They speak out of both sides of their mouth, of course. And it's just like with gun control and trying to take away our arms while their peeps are all fire-armed up protecting them. It's just, like, fences and borders.
New York Times op-ed says population decline may make 'climate change easier to combat'
A New York Times newsletter published an article by staff editor Spencer Bokat-Lindell arguing that declining fertility rates and a shrinking population could be a good thing to help the world combat climate change. The article, titled "U.S. Population Growth Has Nearly Flatlined. Is That So Bad?", speculated that population...
America now worse than 'make believe' 'Handmaid's Tale' because of abortion, actress claims
"The ReidOut" host Joy Reid spoke with "The Handmaid’s Tale" actress Ann Dowd on the state of the country in regard to abortion on Thursday. Reid, who has frequently invoked the Hulu series and book to attack pro-life Republican lawmakers, discussed the recent bill proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., which seeks to restrict abortions after 15 weeks nationwide as well as Indiana’s abortion restrictions officially taking effect on Thursday.
