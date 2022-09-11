ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Fox News

Candace Owens tells residents of Democrat-run inner cities: 'Don't wait for it to be you ... get out'

Conservative commentator Candace Owens urged Americans living in inner city communities of Democrat-run areas to "get out," warning that liberal policies will only further embolden criminals and contributed to the staggering rise in crime across the U.S. In an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday, Owens said the crime wave is a result of misguided criminal justice reform initiatives, including the defund the police movement.
Fox News

Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’

Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
Fox News

Fact-Checkers Won’t Touch Karine Jean-Pierre BS!

Turns out fact-checkers have taken a vacation when it comes to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Nearly everything that comes out of White House Press Puppet Karine Jean Pierre’s mouth is utter BS and I’d tell you to fact-check that but apparently the fact-checkers are on hiatus!
Fox News

The elites' immigration hypocrisy shows how they invent their 'own rules': Sarah Palin

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin explained how elites "make up their own rules" on immigration Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." SARAH PALIN: We'll have 2 million illegal aliens coming across our border this year. And Martha's Vineyard, the elites there, they're griping about 50. They speak out of both sides of their mouth, of course. And it's just like with gun control and trying to take away our arms while their peeps are all fire-armed up protecting them. It's just, like, fences and borders.
Fox News

America now worse than 'make believe' 'Handmaid's Tale' because of abortion, actress claims

"The ReidOut" host Joy Reid spoke with "The Handmaid’s Tale" actress Ann Dowd on the state of the country in regard to abortion on Thursday. Reid, who has frequently invoked the Hulu series and book to attack pro-life Republican lawmakers, discussed the recent bill proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., which seeks to restrict abortions after 15 weeks nationwide as well as Indiana’s abortion restrictions officially taking effect on Thursday.
Fox News

Fox News

