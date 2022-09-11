Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:
8-0-4-0, WB: 8
(eight, zero, four, zero; WB: eight)
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:
8-0-4-0, WB: 8
(eight, zero, four, zero; WB: eight)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0