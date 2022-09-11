Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game

Switches that can transform semi-automatic guns into machine guns in a matter of minutes are appearing throughout Connecticut. These fingernail-sized devices, commonly known as Glock "switches" but also referred to as "auto sears," are easy to attach to common pistols. Once attached, this device can convert a single-bullet firing weapon into one that can fire all of its magazine until the trigger is lifted.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO