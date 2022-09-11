LA Lottery
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Easy 5
05-08-09-13-20
(five, eight, nine, thirteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Lotto
05-16-21-26-30-34
(five, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $925,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Pick 3
3-2-1
(three, two, one)
Pick 4
7-9-1-4
(seven, nine, one, four)
Pick 5
3-2-8-5-6
(three, two, eight, five, six)
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
Comments / 0