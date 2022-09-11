ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Easy 5

05-08-09-13-20

(five, eight, nine, thirteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

Lotto

05-16-21-26-30-34

(five, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $925,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Pick 3

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

Pick 4

7-9-1-4

(seven, nine, one, four)

Pick 5

3-2-8-5-6

(three, two, eight, five, six)

Powerball

38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000

