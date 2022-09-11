ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdale, PA

Lansdale Catholic edges Archbishop Carroll to stay undefeated

LANSDALE >> Whether it is soccer or lacrosse, Emily Simpson is going to bring an attacking mindset to whatever field she is competing on. “I might not be the most technical but I feel like my drive and hustle to the ball is something I carry in both sports,” she said.
LANSDALE, PA
Short-handed Pottstown, Norristown grateful for opportunity to play

POTTSTOWN >> After a year off from competition, the Pottstown field hockey team is back and trying to improve day by day. Norristown is in much the same boat, having played short-handed last season and with only two returning players. Those two young and inexperienced teams met on Wednesday afternoon,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Chester County Week Four football previews

We are heading into Week Four of the scholastic football season and league races are starting to take shape. Many area teams are diving into league games and there is a big one in the Ches-Mont American Division as West Chester Rustin travels to Kennett in battle for first place in the division. Here is a look at that game and the rest of the week four action:
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Ross scores two, powers Rustin past Unionville

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> What transpired on Thursday evening at Unionville is likely what we are going to see for the rest of the boys’ soccer season when you pit upper echelon Ches-Mont teams head-to-head. It was highly competitive and very physical, and unsurprisingly deadlocked until the closing minutes when...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
OTD 2012: Coatesville outlasts future NFLer to move to 2-1

Dipping back into his District 3 connections, Matt Ortega takes his team to Central Dauphin East for an important week three matchup. Coatesville, fresh off a 19-14 loss to Malvern Prep the week prior, finds itself in a defensive slugfest in the first quarter against the Panthers, who were 1-1, as well.
COATESVILLE, PA
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 14): Balcer helps Plymouth Whitemarsh girls soccer survive test from Cheltenham

PW 3, Cheltenham 0: This was a tight one for 30 minutes until senior forward Angelina Balcer finally broke through for the Colonials. Ella Clark and freshman Marleigh Burton also added goals. Defenders Kate Yocom, Brianna Reynolds and Katie Lukens were stout defensively and helped goalie Caitlyn Dinh keep her first clean sheet of the season.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
North Penn sweeps doubleheader with rival Souderton Area

TOWAMENCIN — On Tuesday night, the North Penn boys water polo team painted a vivid picture of how it spent its summer vacation. Having played at Junior Olympics out in California over the break, the Knights come into this season very much a unified group, and that bond is showing in the water.
SOUDERTON, PA
West Chester Henderson displays winner’s form against Kennett

West Chester >> The West Chester Henderson girls’ tennis squad, the defending Ches-Mont National champion, displayed a winner’s form Tuesday, with a 7-0 victory against a solid Kennett team. The Warriors (7-3) have remained strong this season despite losing their top three singles players last fall – Kylie...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News stats, week 3

RushingCarriesYardsTDsAvg. ReceivingReceptionsYardsTDsAvg. Total OffenseRush yardsReceiving yardsTotal yardsOffensive TDs. Team Offense(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)INTs (total) Dtown West35.2171.3170.3341.631. WC Rustin3434251.5393.501. Great Valley31.6111.3169280.314. Kennett3019066.6256.630. Coatesville29.621614135700. Malvern Prep24.5163.5141.530500. Dtown East23264.362.632723. Bishop Shanahan20.5206.547.525445. Oxford17.3122.3188.3310.611. Unionville16.31647423834. Team Defense(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total) INTs (total) Malvern Prep1.59571.5166.513. WC Rustin66043.5103.502. Coatesville11.347.682.6130.323. Great Valley11.6124.392.621753. Unionville1319164.3255.310. Conestoga14148.384.3232.611.
MALVERN, PA
Upstart Kennett golfers upend Unionville on ‘Horns home course

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> It was building to this, but most really good golf teams come to Kennett Square Golf & Country Club to face Unionville and leave with an ‘L.’. But that did not happen on Tuesday, as upstart Kennett knocked off the Longhorns, 201-206, to effectively keep themselves in the tight three-way race to capture the Ches-Mont American crown.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
CR North carries its performance from bus to pitch to top CB West

DOYLESTOWN >> There are worse ways to get fired up for a game then a Grammy-winning soundtrack. Having left school at the final bell for a long trip to Central Bucks West and a night game under the War Memorial Field lights, the Council Rock North girls soccer team knew it needed to get energized. Few things bring up the energy faster than a team musical and for CRN, the production of choice is “The Greatest Showman”
DOYLESTOWN, PA

