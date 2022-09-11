Driver ejected from car after rollover crash in Harnett County
A road in Harnett County was closed for several hours Saturday evening after a rollover crash near Angier.The Angier Black River Fire Department responded to calls about a rollover crash in the 800 block of Chalybeate Springs Road just outside the town limits of Angier. According to officials, the driver was ejected from the car and taken to a nearby hospital. Chalybeate Springs Road was closed for nearly 3 hours while the North Carolina State High Patrol investigated. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
