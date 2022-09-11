WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily Game
9-3-4
(nine, three, four)
Hit 5
09-22-24-25-26
(nine, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Keno
06-12-21-23-26-27-34-40-49-51-52-54-56-58-61-62-66-70-71-80
(six, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one, eighty)
Lotto
12-22-33-36-37-45
(twelve, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1,600,000
Match 4
02-11-12-20
(two, eleven, twelve, twenty)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
