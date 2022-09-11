ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

9-3-4

(nine, three, four)

Hit 5

09-22-24-25-26

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Keno

06-12-21-23-26-27-34-40-49-51-52-54-56-58-61-62-66-70-71-80

(six, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one, eighty)

Lotto

12-22-33-36-37-45

(twelve, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1,600,000

Match 4

02-11-12-20

(two, eleven, twelve, twenty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Powerball

38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 01-07-08-17-22-25-31-35-36-40-41-47-51-54-58-60-71-77-78-79, BE: 41. (one, seven, eight, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: forty-one)
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

GOP nominee for Nevada gov. says he'll fight US abortion ban

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The GOP’s nominee for Nevada governor said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if Congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Joe Lombardo, who is generally anti-abortion, told reporters while campaigning in the state with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.” Nevada voters codified the right to abortion up to 24 weeks into law in a 1990 referendum. Any order to further restrict abortion would have to come from a vote of the people, not the state legislature, unlike in many other states. Earlier this week, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed a near-total abortion ban after 15 weeks. The legislation undermined many GOP candidates’ arguments this summer that the future of abortion rights in the U.S. would be decided by individual states.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Associated Press

York wins Democratic primary for Delaware auditor

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during the campaign. York previously served as one of three of Delaware’s Democratic presidential electors in 2016. She will now face Republican Janice Lorrah, also a political newcomer, in the November general election. York said voters opted for “competence and clarity and leadership,” but acknowledged that McGuiness’ legal troubles played a significant role in the campaign. “It had to, because this was historic for the state of Delaware,” she said. “I think the voters felt a certain way about that.”
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Ten injured in partial barn collapse in South Dakota

SUMMIT, S.D. (AP) — Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured ten workers. Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Ten workers were injured and taken by ambulance for medical care in Watertown, Milbank, Webster and Ortonville. Their conditions were not released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol was among agencies responding to the accident.
SUMMIT, SD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy