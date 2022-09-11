ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Night” game were:

1-6-2, WB: 1

(one, six, two; WB: one)

