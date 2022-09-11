Vikings Pummel Rangers With First-Half Onslaught

File Photo

VIKINGS 54, RANGERS 16

Mossyrock 30 16 0 8 — 54

Quilcene 0 0 8 8 — 16

Scoring Summary

MOS (Q1) — Easton Kolb 30-yard run, Two-point conversion

MOS (Q1) – Easton Kolb 8-yard pass to Zackary Munoz, Two-point conversion

MOS (Q1) – Sage Greisen 15-yard run, Two-point conversion

MOS (Q1) – Keegan Kolb interception return, Two-point failed

MOS (Q2) – Easton Kolb 2-yard run, Two-point conversion

MOS (Q2) – Easton Kolb 53-yard pass to Keegan Kolb, Two-point conversion

QUI (Q3) – Jayden Love 80-yard run, Two-point conversion

QUI (Q4) – Mason Iverson 85-yard run, Two-point conversion

MOS (Q4) – Tyce Vigre 35-yard run, Two-point conversion

Team Stats MOS QUI

Rushing Yards 230 N/A

Passing Yards 99N/A

Total Yards 329 N/A

Comp-Att-Int 7-8-0

Individual Stats

Rushing: MOS — Keegan Kolb 3/54, Vigre 3/50; QUI — N/A

Passing: MOS — Easton Kolb 3-4/64, Munoz 2-2/18, Vigre 2-2/17; QUI — Name X-XX/XXX

Receiving: MOS — N/A; QUI — N/A

Quilcene might have been down a starter or two, but the Mossyrock football team still threw down the gauntlet for the whole 1B world to see, routing last fall’s state runners-up 54-16 on the road Saturday.

“Still feel good,” head coach Eric Ollikainen said. “A win’s a win, and that’s all you can do.”

By the end of the first quarter’s onslaught, the Vikings were up by 30. Midway through the second, Mossyrock triggered the running clock, and went into halftime up a resounding 46-0.

Quilcene finally got on the scoreboard in the second half against the backups, but Ollikainen noted that for the second straight week, Mossyrock’s starting defense did not allow a single first down.

“Sage Griesen is having a field day out there at linebacker,” he said. “He’s playing really well, and our defensive line is playing really well. Everyone’s kind of buying into what we’re doing around here. And we’re just stronger this year. We committed ourselves to the weight room, and we’re stronger than we were in years past.”

The defensive unit also got itself on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, when Keegan Kolb hauled in an interception and took it all the way back for a touchdown.

Two weeks into the season, the senior has logged three non-offensive touchdowns, on two interceptions and a kick return.

“He’s a special player. I don’t know what to say about it, to be honest,” Ollikainen said. “He’s kind of a ballhawk back there, and once he has the ball in his hands, he’s shifty.”

Easton Kolb finished with two passing touchdowns – one to Zackary Munoz and one to Keegan Kolb – and also rushed two in. Greisen and Tyce Vigre also found the end zone.

Mossyrock (2-0) is set to get its home opener next Friday, hosting Muckleshoot Tribal.