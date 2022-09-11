Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
‘Frustration’ describes how many feel after Kansas loss
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The word frustration has been used in excess from those inside and out of Mountaineers Football Program since the gold and blue’s Saturday night loss to Kansas. It’s the first time since 1979 that WVU has started their year with two losses. So with that...
WDTV
WVSSAC High School Football rankings - Week 3
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first WVSSAC high school football rankings of the 2022 season have been released, the NCWV teams that have made it into the top 16 are listed below. Class AAA:. 3. Morgantown. 11. (tie) Bridgeport. 11. (tie) University. 15. (tie) Buckhannon-Upshur. Class AA:. 1. (tie) Fairmont...
WDTV
WVU creating more opportunities for nurses
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU is continuing to expand their nursing program. WVU is creating a five-year plan state-wide to help address the nursing shortage across the state. WVU has expanded the program down to Beckley and also opened a new campus in Bridgeport in collaboration with UHC. The goal...
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
5 Sports Sit Down: Fairmont Senior Football Head Coach Nick Bartic
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior head football coach Nick Bartic joins this week’s 5 Sports Sit Down to talk about the season after a state title, expectations, building confidence and momentum early and more!. The Polar Bears returned to the gridiron this year on the heels of their...
WDTV
17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
WDTV
Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating. Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Minimally Invasive Selective Resection Epilepsy Surgery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Peter E. Konrad talks about minimally invasive selective resection epilepsy surgery. Watch the video above to learn more.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDTV
Donate Life West Virginia recognizes 11 WVU Medicine hospitals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals have been recognized by Donate Life West Virginia. The recognition came on Sept. 9 at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Jason Keeling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Keeling from the Red Cross joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about Sickle Cell Disease, how to help out in Red Cross efforts, and how to calm fears when giving blood. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
WDTV
LUCAS unit celebrates anniversary of first screening
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, performed its first screening one year ago this week. A commemorative celebration of the day was held Monday at the WVU Medicine outpatient center at University Town Centre, where the mobile unit is parked when it’s not on the road.
WDTV
Fairmont State Homecoming Parade returns to downtown Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s Homecoming celebration will begin with the Homecoming Parade on Thursday, Sept. 22. The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., and it features a route through downtown Fairmont. “On behalf of the Fairmont State Alumni Association, we are very much looking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
I-79 South reopens following crash
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials confirmed with 5 News that all lanes of I-79 south have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Officials said there were no injuries in the accident. ORIGINAL STORY. All lanes on Interstate 79 southbound are closed near...
WDTV
Martha Catherine Queen
Martha Catherine Queen, 96, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. Martha was born in Midwest, WY, on January 12, 1926, a daughter of the late Elijah David Flesher and Leona Gay Beeson Flesher. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by five siblings: Elijah “Coley” David Flesher Jr, Clinton Flesher, Kenneth Flesher, Charles Flesher, and Maxine Weisburn. On October 28, 1950, Martha married the love of her life, Charles Edsel Queen. Together they shared 20 wonderful years of marriage and she missed him dearly after his passing on February 23, 1971. They have now been reunited to share eternity. Forever cherishing their memories of Martha are her three children: Connie Diane Thuring and husband, Richard, of Shadyside, OH, Debra Kay Carroll and husband, John, of Weston, Steven Preston Queen and wife, Patricia, of Weston; four grandchildren: Zachary Thuring, Shawn Carroll, Mistey Rhoades, and Travis Queen; one great-granddaughter, McKenna Rhoades; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly. Martha was a Weston High School Graduate. She was a telephone operator during the war and later a homemaker staying home to raise her children. She went on to work for the Alkhan Label Factory and as a seamstress at Mountain Artisan where she made Barbie clothes, kid’s clothes, and homecoming dresses. Martha retired from the West Virginia Division of Highways as a custodian. She and her sister Maxine spent time traveling after retirement. Martha was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church and was very active in the Gee Lick CEOS. She loved spending time with her family and was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren, and especially her great-granddaughter. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Martha Catherine Queen. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of overnight fires in Marion County. Fires broke out within hours of each other at three separate homes Wednesday night. The homes were all located within a few miles of each other. One house was on Sincola Ln. of Koons Run...
WDTV
Community Choir returns to Fairmont State
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rehearsals for the Fairmont State Community Choir will begin soon with its official return scheduled for later this year. The Fairmont State Community Choir, directed by John Morrison, is currently seeking new members, with rehearsals to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Rehearsals will continue each Tuesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Robinson Grand introduces new membership program
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand is introducing a new annual membership program with exciting and unique benefits. Members of “Friends of the Robinson Grand” will receive early access to purchase tickets to most live shows, two free tickets to all movies shown at the theatre, and 15% off rentals of the historic venue.
WDTV
Crews respond to house fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a house fire on South 24th Street in Clarksburg Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m., officials said. When crews arrived on the scene, the upstairs of the home was completely engulfed in flames. A 5 News reporter on the...
WDTV
Upshur County Schools to hold active shooter training for staff
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Schools will soon be holding school specific training for active shooter response for all nine of its county schools. Officials said the training is part of the ongoing effort to support the safety of the students and staff. Staff are expected to attend the...
WDTV
West Union woman was drunk while driving child to school, authorities say
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Union woman was arrested after driving her child to school while she was drunk, authorities said. Court documents show the 42-year-old was charged with felony child neglect creating risk of injury. Deputies wrote in a criminal complaint that the woman was seen by the...
Comments / 0