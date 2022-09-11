FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A birthday celebration went awry when a wife shot her husband on the side of I-69, according to court documents. Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, the Fishers Police Department responded to I-69 northbound near 116th Street in regards to a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Shaalea Davis outside of an SUV standing over Curtis Williams III with a gun in her right hand. Williams, who was lying on the ground, yelled toward police saying Davis had not shot him. Investigators later found the two were married.

FISHERS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO