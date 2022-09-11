Read full article on original website
Woman dies in shooting at apartments on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a death investigation just after 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Teddy Lane. That’s in the Country Club Apartments located southwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues.
Docs: Taxi driver was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators believe a murdered Indianapolis cab driver had a dispute over money and was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot last week. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two suspects in the case and court documents acquired by News 8 outline what...
Man found shot, dead on Indy's east side
Police are investigating after a man's body was found with a gunshot wound early Thursday on the city's east side.
IMPD: Man arrested for a 2016 homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man Thursday for his alleged role in a murder of a woman in 2016 at the near-east side of Indianapolis. Just after 5 a.m. July 14, 2016, IMPD received a call about a person down at the 3000 block...
Police detain suspects after standoff near 34th St. and Arlington Ave.; public should avoid area
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple suspects were detained Thursday morning after a police standoff in the area of 34th Street and Arlington Avenue, according to a tweet from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says the standoff was the result of a situation that began Tuesday evening when officers found...
IMPD: Person seriously injured in shooting on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “serious condition” after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to E. 21st Street & N. Arlington Avenue after a driver pulled over and flagged someone down to call 911. Officers arrived to find […]
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
IMPD: Juvenile male hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Tuesday morning on the city’s northwest side sent one person to the hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., officers found a person shot in the 7400 block of Bancaster Drive. That’s a residential area near 79th...
Docs: Woman shoots husband on I-69 as birthday party goes awry
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A birthday celebration went awry when a wife shot her husband on the side of I-69, according to court documents. Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, the Fishers Police Department responded to I-69 northbound near 116th Street in regards to a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Shaalea Davis outside of an SUV standing over Curtis Williams III with a gun in her right hand. Williams, who was lying on the ground, yelled toward police saying Davis had not shot him. Investigators later found the two were married.
Reacting to the arrests in the death of cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police made two arrests in the death of Somali cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa, but community leaders say the homicide has shaken up the community. Ahmed Alamine, the imam and director of the Indianapolis Muslim Community Association, said, “Knowing this was a cab driver, every cab...
3 killed in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
Three people were killed in three separate shootings between Sunday night and Monday morning across Indianapolis, according to police
Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
Multiple semitrucks crash on I-465 ramp overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple semitrucks were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on the city’s south side, according to police. Just after 2 a.m., several trucks were involved in an accident on the Harding Street ramp to westbound I-465. Police at the scene did...
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
Man, dog found dead in truck outside PetSmart in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives are trying to determine how a man and dog died after their bodies were found in a Chevy pickup truck outside a PetSmart in Greenfield on Tuesday. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the bodies were discovered at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot near the front of the business on […]
Indianapolis twins go to prison after using car to bust into Speedway gun store
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis twin brothers will each spend over three years in federal prison after stealing firearms and ramming a stolen car into a Speedway gun store, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 19-year-old Jayveon Majors of Indianapolis was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison after...
Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
Boyfriend charged with killing girlfriend in Lafayette Walmart parking lot
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The boyfriend believed to have shot his girlfriend outside of a Lafayette Walmart was charged Wednesday with 10 felonies and one misdemeanor, according to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office. Anthony Perez, 28, is charged with two counts of felony murder, one felony count of...
2 officers sue IMPD, cite retaliation after they reported sergeant’s use of force
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis law-enforcement officers connected to a highly publicized excessive force case are suing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Chief Randal Taylor. Matthew Shores and Christopher Bibbey claim IMPD improperly retaliated against them for reporting an incident Sept. 24 on Monument Circle. The pair claim they...
IMPD: Man arrested for alleged involvement in June homicide of 23-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for the murder of a 23-year-old man found dead in the backyard of a residence, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Braven Harris, was arrested Monday for his alleged involvement in a homicide, according to IMPD. According to IMPD,...
