MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
21-year-old bone marrow recipient meets donor for first time in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an emotional morning at Miami Beach City Hall for a bone marrow recipient who met her donor for the first time. Twenty-one-year-old Olivia Mosely was born with sickle cell disease. Living in Connecticut, Mosely said she always wanted to learn how to snowboard,...
WSVN-TV
Hotel Greystone in South Beach invites you to experience Art Deco glamour in new terrace suites
One thing about hotels rooms, sometimes you have to sacrifice things you love — like outdoor space! But that’s where terrace suites come in. SoBe’s Hotel Greystone has a whole new look with the pampering of a VIP stay but with all the privacy of home. Art...
miamionthecheap.com
Carnival comes to Broward to celebrate Caribbean culture
If the weather is hot, then make the music hotter! That means it’s Junior Carnival time with the sounds and sights of the Caribbean taking center stage, with soca, samba, calypso and more. There will be a parade, costumed dancers strutting their stuff and steel-pan bands battling to be...
sflcn.com
Miami Carnival Week 2022
SOUTH FLORIDA – Each year, the most popular city in South Florida becomes a hub of cultural activity as people from all over the world descend upon the city for the Miami Carnival. Ooooohhh wee, this year will be more of the same. Loud tunes, vibrant costumes, good drinks,...
islandernews.com
Identity of buyer for Arsht’s $107M estate revealed
Last week, it was reported that a 12-bedroom home, sitting on 4 acres of Biscayne Bay waterfront, was sold for a record price of $106.87 million. At the time, the name of the buyer was not disclosed. On Friday, the website Mansion Global reported that the buyer was hedge-fund billionaire...
WSVN-TV
Non-profit Feeding South Florida partners with Publix to provide food for families during Hunger Action Month
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - September is hunger action month. Feeding South Florida, in partnership with Publix, is taking action to be part of the solution to put food on the table for families across South Florida. This week alone, nearly 6,300 Publix associates across the southeast rolled up their...
cohaitungchi.com
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
WSVN-TV
Commissioners approve zoning plans for Miami Freedom Park to begin construction
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Freedom Park project cleared a major hurdle when city commissioners approved a final zoning vote. The Miami Commission’s decision on Tuesday night allows the construction of the soccer stadium to begin in the near future. David Beckham and co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas can...
Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida
MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary. That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz fired from department
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police Department captain has been fired. On Tuesday, MPD Chief Manuel Morales confirmed that he fired Police Capt. Javier Ortiz. In a statement to 7News, Morales said in part, “Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department’s mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department.”
WSVN-TV
Good Samaritan honored, receives Civilian Service Award in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man who tackled a man carrying a grenade and saved a woman trapped in a crashed car is being honored for his actions in these two separate incidents. The citizens and police officers who played a role in taking down a grenade...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines church steeple left charred
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred. Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.
WSVN-TV
Bus collides with vehicle in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A school bus crashed in Miami. The bus collided with another driver in the area of Southwest 37th Avenue and 28th Street, Wednesday. According to police, there were no children on the bus, and the driver was OK. The driver of the car needed help after getting...
Citrus County Chronicle
Miami-Dade to turn ‘wasted space’ into vibrant neighborhood
MIAMI (AP) — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out...
Boca Raton awaits new high-rises, condos and more. How the downtown boom is still surging.
Boca Raton’s vision of redeveloping its downtown is coming to fruition, with a thriving corridor lined with new high-rises, apartments and condominium buildings. Thousands of new residentials units have already been built and more than a thousand are still in development. On Monday, the city updated the progress of the booming downtown area, including the addition of a new residential ...
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
WSVN-TV
Kids Can’t Play Football
(WSVN) - Their young son played in a tackle football league. After an argument between parents, some kids wanted to leave the team and play elsewhere, but they were told, “Play for us or you can’t play at all.” That’s when they asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser to tackle the problem.
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight
Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
WSVN-TV
Broward School Board announces changes to district in response to grand jury report
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board announced several changes that it will implement in the district following findings from a grand jury report. Officials made the announcement at the same school board meeting on Tuesday that welcomed four new members appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Torey Alston, Ryan Reiter, Manuel “Nandy” Serrano and Kevin Tynan.
usf.edu
With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts
For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
