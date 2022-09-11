ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Burlington police find missing teen

UPDATE: The teen was found in good health as of 7: 30 p.m. The Burlington Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old. Thirteen-year-old Coby Bryant Herbert Campanur was last seen at his school's campus, yesterday. Officers reported that no foul play is suspected. At this...
BURLINGTON, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
WBTM

Danville Police Seek Assistance Locating Missing Woman

The Danville Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 62-year-old woman. Naomi Willis was last seen Thursday morning on the walking trail near Dan Daniel Park wearing green pants and a tan shirt. A search for Mrs. Willis is currently underway with assistance from...
DANVILLE, VA
abc45.com

Homicide Victim's Body Discovered on 29th Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday night, Winston-Salem Police responded to the 1200 block of E 29th St. on a report of citizens locating a deceased male's body adjacent to the street. Upon arrival, officers identified the decedent as being Terrance Mason, 17. Preliminary evidence indicates this incident is a homicide.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

2 suspects arrested after chase in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase. A Winston-Salem police officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen near North Cherry Street Tuesday night. The suspects didn't stop and a chase started. According to police, the suspects hit a police car. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

High Point man charged in 3 indecent exposure incidents in Thomasville: police

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point Man is facing numerous charges related to indecent exposure incidents, according to the Thomasville Police Department. On Tuesday, Thomasville police requested the community's assistance, via a Facebook post, in locating the suspect in several incidents of indecent exposure. On Wednesday, Thomasville police announced on Facebook that they had […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

100-year-old firefighter honored in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County celebrated a retired firefighter tonight. However, he's not just any firefighter. He founded the McLeansville Fire Department. Before Guilford County discussed budgets or public health policies, county commissioners took a moment to recognize Curtis Kennedy. He's a Greensboro native who served in the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Three triad agencies investigating multiple car break-ins

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of break-ins. The Asheboro Police Department and the Randolph and Guilford County Sheriff's Office said at least 50 cars and 30 homes were targeted along Highway 311 Tuesday morning. "It makes you feel very nervous," said Randolph County...
FOX8 News

'You could see the hand motion': Victims speak out after High Point man charged with indecent exposure

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police arrested a High Point man who is suspected of a string of indecent exposure from High Point to Thomasville. 33-year-old Jayshawn Owens faces three indecent exposure charges. People reported seeing him in neighborhoods, near schools and at the Planet Fitness on Julian Avenue in Thomasville. The victim did not […]
HIGH POINT, NC
kiss951.com

Diving Group Helps Solve 16 Year Old Missing Person Case From Winston-Salem

A group called the Adventurer's with Purpose helped solve a 16 year old missing person case this summer in Winston-Salem. I actually just recently heard about this group, as they were the ones to discover Kiely Rodni, the young girl who went missing a few weeks ago in California. Her story started gaining a lot of traction online and on the news in the last month or so. After thousands of hours of official searching, Police began to fall back on searching efforts. That's where Adventurer's with Purpose come in! They were able to discover her vehicle and her remains in an area that had already been searched.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
