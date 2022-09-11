A group called the Adventurer’s with Purpose helped solve a 16 year old missing person case this summer in Winston-Salem. I actually just recently heard about this group, as they were the ones to discover Kiely Rodni, the young girl who went missing a few weeks ago in California. Her story started gaining a lot of traction online and on the news in the last month or so. After thousands of hours of official searching, Police began to fall back on searching efforts. That’s where Adventurer’s with Purpose come in! They were able to discover her vehicle and her remains in an area that had already been searched.

