wfmynews2.com
'I can't believe he is no more:' Person killed in South Elm Eugene crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone died on South Elm Eugene Street near I-40 around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The busy roadway was closed for most of the morning. The lanes have since reopened and police are investigating the crash. Vijar Tella owns a gas station nearby. He said...
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with murder on Thursday afternoon after a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this year, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On April 25 at 6:18 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the parking lot of Garden Court Apartments when they were told about a […]
Zaxby's robbed at gunpoint by a former employee in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Zaxby's was robbed at gunpoint by a former employee while two other people, including a juvenile were arrested in connection with this robbery in Winston-Salem Thursday. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call around 5:14 p.m. about an armed robbery at the Zaxby's on...
WXII 12
Burlington police find missing teen
BURLINGTON, N.C. — UPDATE: The teen was found in good health as of 7: 30 p.m. The Burlington Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old. Thirteen-year-old Coby Bryant Herbert Campanur was last seen at his school's campus, yesterday. Officers reported that no foul play is suspected. At this...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem residents find body of 17-year-old; police begin homicide investigation
3 dead, including mother and 7-week-old baby, after crash in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — A mother and her 7-week-old baby died in a car crash in Graham, according to police. A man who was also hurt in the crash later died at a nearby hospital. Officers responded to the crash on West Moore Street in Graham Wednesday night. It involved a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet HHR.
17-year-old found dead on E 29th Street, Winston-Salem police investigating homicide
WBTM
Danville Police Seek Assistance Locating Missing Woman
The Danville Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 62-year-old woman. Naomi Willis was last seen Thursday morning on the walking trail near Dan Daniel Park wearing green pants and a tan shirt. A search for Mrs. Willis is currently underway with assistance from...
abc45.com
Homicide Victim's Body Discovered on 29th Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday night, Winston-Salem Police responded to the 1200 block of E 29th St. on a report of citizens locating a deceased male's body adjacent to the street. Upon arrival, officers identified the decedent as being Terrance Mason, 17. Preliminary evidence indicates this incident is a homicide.
17-year-old Main Street Academy student found dead in Winston-Salem
3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
2 suspects arrested after chase in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase. A Winston-Salem police officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen near North Cherry Street Tuesday night. The suspects didn’t stop and a chase started. According to police, the suspects hit a police car. […]
High Point man charged in 3 indecent exposure incidents in Thomasville: police
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point Man is facing numerous charges related to indecent exposure incidents, according to the Thomasville Police Department. On Tuesday, Thomasville police requested the community’s assistance, via a Facebook post, in locating the suspect in several incidents of indecent exposure. On Wednesday, Thomasville police announced on Facebook that they had […]
100-year-old firefighter honored in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County celebrated a retired firefighter tonight. However, he's not just any firefighter. He founded the McLeansville Fire Department. Before Guilford County discussed budgets or public health policies, county commissioners took a moment to recognize Curtis Kennedy. He's a Greensboro native who served in the...
Three triad agencies investigating multiple car break-ins
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of break-ins. The Asheboro Police Department and the Randolph and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 cars and 30 homes were targeted along Highway 311 Tuesday morning. “It makes you feel very nervous,” said Randolph County...
‘You could see the hand motion’: Victims speak out after High Point man charged with indecent exposure
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police arrested a High Point man who is suspected of a string of indecent exposure from High Point to Thomasville. 33-year-old Jayshawn Owens faces three indecent exposure charges. People reported seeing him in neighborhoods, near schools and at the Planet Fitness on Julian Avenue in Thomasville. The victim did not […]
kiss951.com
Diving Group Helps Solve 16 Year Old Missing Person Case From Winston-Salem
A group called the Adventurer’s with Purpose helped solve a 16 year old missing person case this summer in Winston-Salem. I actually just recently heard about this group, as they were the ones to discover Kiely Rodni, the young girl who went missing a few weeks ago in California. Her story started gaining a lot of traction online and on the news in the last month or so. After thousands of hours of official searching, Police began to fall back on searching efforts. That’s where Adventurer’s with Purpose come in! They were able to discover her vehicle and her remains in an area that had already been searched.
Greensboro officers investigating after car found crashed near Motel 6 Studio
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are currently investigating after a car was found crashed near a Motel 6 Studio. Officers are on scene on Landmark Center Boulevard. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. A FOX8 crew is on the scene. This is a developing story.
14-year-old charged with murder after 10-year-old cousin shot and killed, NC cops say
“She had her whole life ahead of her,” a neighbor told one news outlet.
1 in hospital after Graham officers called multiple times about shots fired, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after Graham officers received multiple calls about shots being fired on Monday, according to the Graham Police Department. Around 10 p.m., officers with the GPD responded to a call reporting shots heard in the area of East Gilbreath Street near Ray […]
