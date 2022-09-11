ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey considering tweaks to plastic bag ban

Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering making tweaks to the Garden State's ban on plastic bags after shoppers have started accumulating reusable bags. One of the proposed fixes includes returning reusable bags when shoppers order groceries online, or allowing stores to issue paper bags.
Woman accused of killing Pennsylvania Troopers, third man in I-95 crash posts bail

PHILADELPHIA - A woman accused of fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in March posted bail on Wednesday, according to court records. Jayana Webb, 21, was charged with third-degree murder and other offenses following the deadly crash. A Philadelphia judge previously dismissed the third-degree murder charges in June, but they were later reinstated with bail set at 10% of $600,000.
