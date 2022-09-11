Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
New Jersey considering tweaks to plastic bag ban
Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering making tweaks to the Garden State's ban on plastic bags after shoppers have started accumulating reusable bags. One of the proposed fixes includes returning reusable bags when shoppers order groceries online, or allowing stores to issue paper bags.
fox29.com
Check your tickets! Winning $3-million scratch-off sold at Wawa in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Have you been in West Chester recently? Did you buy a lottery ticket? Then it may just be your lucky day!. A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Payout Scratch-Off ticket worth $3 million was sold at Wawa in Chester County. The Wawa is located at 706 East Gay...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania nanny accused of using a parent's credit card for high-end shopping spree
WEST WHITELAND TWP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania nanny is accused of using a parent's credit card to rack up thousands in charges, including a shopping spree at several high-end retail stores. Jessica Gadebusch, 20, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony after authorities say the parents of two noticed nearly...
fox29.com
Pa. House committee votes to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania House committee has voted to hold Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt. The House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order says committee members unanimously recommended that Krasner be held in contempt due to his failure to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee last month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Wilmington man sought for alleged home improvement fraud; additional victims urged to come forward
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A 59-year-old Delaware man is wanted for allegedly committing home improvement fraud. New Castle County Police are searching for Perren Davis, of Wilmington, on a warrant of felony home improvement fraud. New Castle County officials say the warrant is for a situation in Wilmington. Officials believe...
fox29.com
Woman accused of killing Pennsylvania Troopers, third man in I-95 crash posts bail
PHILADELPHIA - A woman accused of fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in March posted bail on Wednesday, according to court records. Jayana Webb, 21, was charged with third-degree murder and other offenses following the deadly crash. A Philadelphia judge previously dismissed the third-degree murder charges in June, but they were later reinstated with bail set at 10% of $600,000.
fox29.com
DA Krasner pushes back against impeachment movement lead by Pennsylvania Republicans
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is planning a gathering Wednesday with supporters by his side to push back against a State House vote holding him in contempt. The two-term Democrat stood with members of Philadelphia City Council Wednesday as they detailed plans to protect abortion rights. Krasner said...
fox29.com
What parents should know about uptick in enterovirus cases impacting children
Dr. Mike joined Good Day Philadelphia to discuss a new CDC warning about an uptick in enterovirus cases impacting children. The warning comes after a New Jersey mother says the virus landed her son in the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Rare medical diagnosis inspires New Jersey woman to become physical therapist
Valerie Iovine was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, a rare medical condition that impact connective tissue and causes patients to suffer dislocations. Valerie drew inspiration from the rare diagnosis to become a physical therapist to help others suffering from the disease.
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man at Bucks County Wawa sought by police, authorities say
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Bucks County Wawa. According to police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Wilson on attempted homicide and related charges. Authorities say he assaulted and stabbed a...
fox29.com
Primary results: Takeaways from New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware
Voters headed to the polls in New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Delaware, on the final primary night of the 2022 midterm season — another test of the far right’s influence over the GOP. The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire remained a tight race early Wednesday, while...
Comments / 0