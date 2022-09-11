Read full article on original website
Related
newscentermaine.com
Jean 'Duke' Dulac, beloved Maine barber, has died at 88
For decades, his informal political polls gained national attention for their accuracy. He opened Duke's Rotary Barber Shop in Augusta in the 1960s.
newscentermaine.com
Petition to support sales of Maine lobster surpasses signature goals
Seafood Watch recently put lobster on a 'red list' due to the right whale endangerment. However, a petition in opposition has quickly exceeded expectations.
newscentermaine.com
Maine gas prices near figures from this time last year
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.76. AAA said the national average is $3.70.
newscentermaine.com
Maine couple rescues entangled bald eagles after 'death spiral' into river
When Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett reached the eagles, the birds weren't moving. Thompson said they were entangled, floating, stunned, and tired — but alive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscentermaine.com
Amherst woman raising money for NAMI Maine aims to inspire others
Many people struggle with mental health and moments of insecurity. Danielle Durant wants others to know they're not alone.
newscentermaine.com
Maine school poster explaining gender identity faces backlash
The superintendent for RSU 9, also known as Mt Blue School District, looked into the poster and found nothing wrong. Community members on Facebook want it removed.
newscentermaine.com
Colorado moose attacks hunter after he tries to shoot it with arrow
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A bowhunter was airlifted out of a remote area of Larimer County Tuesday after he tried to shoot a moose with an arrow, but instead was charged and gored by the animal, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. It happened just before noon Tuesday in...
Comments / 0