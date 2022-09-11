ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Report: 49ers’ George Kittle Not Expected to Play on Sunday

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKTmR_0hqaOlbD00

The star tight end is expected to miss Sunday’s season opener with a groin injury.

49ers tight end George Kittle is not expected to play in Sunday’s season opener due to a groin injury, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The news of Kittle’s impending absence on Sunday will not come as a surprise given how things have been trending since he injured his groin in practice last week.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Kittle’s status on Friday , but remained mum.

“I don’t know yet,” Shanahan told San Francisco’s KNBR radio.

“I’m really hoping it will be alright. I’m trying to think positively on it. He didn’t end up getting to go yesterday, but they’ll hit him hard [today]. They’ll do it all morning and hopefully he’ll be able to get out there and do some red zone work today,” he said.

While it is unknown to what level Kittle participated in practice on Friday, it’s clear that he is not in a position to get out and play on Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
George Kittle
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Jets#American Football#Knbr#Nfl Coverage Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

97K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy