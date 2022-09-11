Ubisoft is giving away a free month of Ubisoft+

Probably enough time to finish one bloated open world collectathon.

It's been three years since Ubisoft launched its subscription program, called Uplay+ at the time, offering access to over 100 games for a fee of US$15/£13/€15/AU$20 per month. To celebrate the program's third birthday, Ubisoft is offering a 30-day trial subscription for free (opens in new tab), which can be claimed between now and October 10.

Ubisoft+ includes access to the fancypants deluxe versions of Ubisoft games, complete with the expected season passes and expansions. You can also stream its games from the cloud if your PC isn't up to spec, and a subscription comes with monthly rewards like in-game items and boosters. It's not just Ubisoft games you can play either, with a handful of indie games like Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark and Lake included, though the indie games on offer rotate out of the selection rather than remaining forever, like Ubisoft's own games do in theory. At least, until the publisher reverses the reversal of its stance on decommissioning old games.

With a month's worth of Ubisoft+ you could probably finish Assassin's Creed Odyssey if you played for a few hours every day. Or you could power through a bunch of the shorter games available, like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, the two South Park RPGs, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and have time left over for Warlords Battlecry before canceling your subscription.

Not all games are available in every territory, but here's a list of the games you'll probably be able to play. If you were planning to motor through the Might & Magic series, unfortunately Might and Magic 9 and 10 as well as Heroes of Might and Magic 4 aren't available on Ubisoft Connect.

Anno 1404: History Edition

Anno 1503: History Edition

Anno 1602: History Edition

Anno 1701: History Edition

Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition

Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition

Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition

Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition

Assassins Creed Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition

Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition

Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour

Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Complete Edition

Beyond Good and Evil

Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood

Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Child of Light

Cold Fear

Far Cry

Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition

Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)

Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition

Far Cry 6 - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition

Flashback Origin

For Honor - Marching Fire Edition

From Dust

Heroes of Might and Magic

Heroes of Might and Magic 2 Gold

Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete

Heroes of Might and Magic 5

Heroes of Might and Magic 6 - Complete Edition

Heroes of Might and Magic 7

I Am Alive

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Imperialism

Imperialism 2

Might & Magic VII - For Blood and Honor

Might & Magic VIII - Day of the Destroyer

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Ode

Panzer General 2

Panzer General 3D Assault

Petz Horsez 2

POD Gold

Prince of Persia (2008)

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Rayman 2

Rayman 3

Rayman Forever

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Riders Republic

Silent Hunter 2

Silent Hunter 3

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition

Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic

South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition

South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition

Speed Busters

Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit

Steep - X Games Gold Edition

The Crew - Ultimate Edition

The Crew 2 - Gold Edition

The Settlers (1993) - History Edition

The Settlers 2 - History Edition

The Settlers 3 - History Edition

The Settlers 4 - History Edition

The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition

The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition

The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition

Tom Clancy's EndWar

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition

Trackmania Turbo

Trackmania 2 Stadium

Transference

Trials Evolution - Gold Edition

Trials Fusion - Standard Edition

Trials Rising - Gold Edition

Uno

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Warlords Battlecry

Warlords Battlecry 2

Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition

Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition

Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition

World In Conflict - Complete Edition

Zombi

