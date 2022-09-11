Ubisoft is giving away a free month of Ubisoft+
Probably enough time to finish one bloated open world collectathon.
It's been three years since Ubisoft launched its subscription program, called Uplay+ at the time, offering access to over 100 games for a fee of US$15/£13/€15/AU$20 per month. To celebrate the program's third birthday, Ubisoft is offering a 30-day trial subscription for free (opens in new tab), which can be claimed between now and October 10.
Ubisoft+ includes access to the fancypants deluxe versions of Ubisoft games, complete with the expected season passes and expansions. You can also stream its games from the cloud if your PC isn't up to spec, and a subscription comes with monthly rewards like in-game items and boosters. It's not just Ubisoft games you can play either, with a handful of indie games like Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark and Lake included, though the indie games on offer rotate out of the selection rather than remaining forever, like Ubisoft's own games do in theory. At least, until the publisher reverses the reversal of its stance on decommissioning old games.
With a month's worth of Ubisoft+ you could probably finish Assassin's Creed Odyssey if you played for a few hours every day. Or you could power through a bunch of the shorter games available, like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, the two South Park RPGs, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and have time left over for Warlords Battlecry before canceling your subscription.
Not all games are available in every territory, but here's a list of the games you'll probably be able to play. If you were planning to motor through the Might & Magic series, unfortunately Might and Magic 9 and 10 as well as Heroes of Might and Magic 4 aren't available on Ubisoft Connect.
Anno 1404: History Edition
Anno 1503: History Edition
Anno 1602: History Edition
Anno 1701: History Edition
Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut
Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition
Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition
Assassins Creed Brotherhood
Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition
Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition
Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition
Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition
Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition
Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Complete Edition
Beyond Good and Evil
Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
Child of Light
Cold Fear
Far Cry
Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition
Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)
Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition
Far Cry 6 - Deluxe Edition
Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
Flashback Origin
For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
From Dust
Heroes of Might and Magic
Heroes of Might and Magic 2 Gold
Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete
Heroes of Might and Magic 5
Heroes of Might and Magic 6 - Complete Edition
Heroes of Might and Magic 7
I Am Alive
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Imperialism
Imperialism 2
Might & Magic VII - For Blood and Honor
Might & Magic VIII - Day of the Destroyer
Monopoly Madness
Monopoly Plus
Ode
Panzer General 2
Panzer General 3D Assault
Petz Horsez 2
POD Gold
Prince of Persia (2008)
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
Rayman 2
Rayman 3
Rayman Forever
Rayman Legends
Rayman Origins
Rayman Raving Rabbids
Riders Republic
Silent Hunter 2
Silent Hunter 3
Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic
South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition
Speed Busters
Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
Steep - X Games Gold Edition
The Crew - Ultimate Edition
The Crew 2 - Gold Edition
The Settlers (1993) - History Edition
The Settlers 2 - History Edition
The Settlers 3 - History Edition
The Settlers 4 - History Edition
The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
Tom Clancy's EndWar
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
Trackmania Turbo
Trackmania 2 Stadium
Transference
Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
Trials Fusion - Standard Edition
Trials Rising - Gold Edition
Uno
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
Warlords Battlecry
Warlords Battlecry 2
Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition
World In Conflict - Complete Edition
Zombi
