USC WR Jordan Addison racks up 172 yards, 2 TDs vs. Stanford

USC won the transfer portal this offseason, and that’s turning into real victories on the field to start their 2022 campaign.

Saturday night’s 41-28 victory over Pac-12 rival Stanford showed off some of their best new additions, including wide receiver Jordan Addison, who hauled in seven passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

One of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class, Addison transferred from Pitt after winning last year’s Biletnikoff Award winner as the top wide receiver in college football.