ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC WR Jordan Addison racks up 172 yards, 2 TDs vs. Stanford

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45QSwZ_0hqaKwv800

USC won the transfer portal this offseason, and that’s turning into real victories on the field to start their 2022 campaign.

Saturday night’s 41-28 victory over Pac-12 rival Stanford showed off some of their best new additions, including wide receiver Jordan Addison, who hauled in seven passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

One of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class, Addison transferred from Pitt after winning last year’s Biletnikoff Award winner as the top wide receiver in college football.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Football
Stanford, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#College Football#American Football#Usc#Tele#Abc#Pac 12
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy