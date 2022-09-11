ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

People sign book of condolence for Royal Family in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Today the British Consulate General in Houston brought a book of condolence to the Texas State Capitol, giving Texans an opportunity to say goodbye to (Her Majesty) Queen Elizabeth II. The book will travel to Dallas before being sent to the Royal Family after the funeral on Monday.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Blue Lapis Light performs at Seaholm District Plaza

Experience a sense of wonder and inspiration, while watching dancers move gracefully in the air. Blue Lapis Light is an Austin based, touring aerial dance company known for performing on high-rise urban structures like bridges and buildings. Chelsey Khan had the opportunity to talk to the artistic director and a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Enjoy 30+ museums for FREE during Austin Museum Day!

Three of our favorite words to put together-- free, family, and fun! There's plenty of each to be had this weekend for Austin Museum Day. Lauren Siegel from Math Happens and the Austin Museum Partnership is here to tell us what activities and exhibits people of all ages can enjoy during this day of free fun!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Conveyor belt sparks fire at NE Austin post office overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters say a fire sparked inside the processing warehouse of a United States Postal Service location in northeast Austin overnight. According to AFD, the building fire happened at 11:51 p.m. on Tuesday at the post office located at 8225 Cross Park Drive with Exchange Drive. This is just off of Manor Road and Hwy 183.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Alakazam with Austin Pets Alive

The mystic arts are in full force on this Wednesday Friendsday because it has been said today’s adoptable pet can magically steal your heart. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive joins Chelsey Khan with special guest Alakazam. Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Lake Travis, Austin fire crews respond to fire at Mexican restaurant at Hudson Bend

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a beloved Mexican food restaurant at Hudson Bend early Wednesday morning. Lake Travis Fire Rescue and Austin Fire crews responded to the structure fire call around 12:40 a.m. at the Los Pinos Restaurant located at 4919 Hudson Bend Road on Beacon Drive. Fire crews found the building in heavy flames and smoke and worked quickly to put it out.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Enrollment is now open at Texas Empowerment Academy!

With high expectations and higher success rates, Texas Empowerment Academy has been teaching children in Austin since 1998. With innovative educational strategies, a supportive community, and a small classroom setting, take a look at how this charter school stands out from the rest. You can learn more about texas empowerment...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Juvenile killed in NE Austin traffic crash

Police say an unidentified juvenile died on Sunday after a two-vehicle crash at a Northeast Austin intersection. It happened at the Decker and Loyola lanes intersection at around 4:50 p.m. The Austin Police Department said a four-door sedan traveling north on Decker Lane attempted to turn left on Loyola Lane...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two Austin teenagers arrested near LaGrange after police pursuit

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Two Austin teenagers were arrested this week near LaGrange following a pursuit by multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday around 12 p.m., DPS troopers alerted the office that they were in pursuit of a white Honda 4-door in Colorado County on State Highway 71 and headed westbound towards Fayette County. Their speeds reached 130 mph.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin resident wins $5 million scratch-off lottery prize

Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident is now a millionaire. A $5 million winning scratch-off "Casino Millions" ticket was purchased at the Star Stop 75 convivence store, located at 5801 I-35 in East Austin near Capital Plaza. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | $1 million scratch...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Thorndale ISD closed Wednesday due to threat made on social media

THORNDALE, Texas — Thorndale Independent School District officials in Thorndale, Texas have decided to close all its campuses on Wednesday out of "an abundance of caution" due to a threat made on social media. The district is located just over an hour northeast of Austin. In a letter to...
THORNDALE, TX
CBS Austin

HAAM Day 2022: Dawn and Hawkes share why HAAM is meaningful to them

Crooning anthems of compassion, indie-folk duo "Dawn and Hawkes" have graced stages around the world, but they call Austin home. They were one of the first performances to jump on stage for HAAM Day 2022. Miranda Dawn and Chris Hawkes join Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share why the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is meaningful to them.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Akins Early College H.S. briefly placed on "hold" due to social media threat

UPDATE: Austin ISD says police have determined that there is no threat to the school. Students and staff have been released from the "hold." The campus will resume its regular schedule. Further details were not immediately available. ==================. ORIGINAL STORY:. Austin Independent School District Police have placed Akins Early College...
AUSTIN, TX

