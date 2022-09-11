Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
People sign book of condolence for Royal Family in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Today the British Consulate General in Houston brought a book of condolence to the Texas State Capitol, giving Texans an opportunity to say goodbye to (Her Majesty) Queen Elizabeth II. The book will travel to Dallas before being sent to the Royal Family after the funeral on Monday.
Blue Lapis Light performs at Seaholm District Plaza
Experience a sense of wonder and inspiration, while watching dancers move gracefully in the air. Blue Lapis Light is an Austin based, touring aerial dance company known for performing on high-rise urban structures like bridges and buildings. Chelsey Khan had the opportunity to talk to the artistic director and a...
Enjoy 30+ museums for FREE during Austin Museum Day!
Three of our favorite words to put together-- free, family, and fun! There's plenty of each to be had this weekend for Austin Museum Day. Lauren Siegel from Math Happens and the Austin Museum Partnership is here to tell us what activities and exhibits people of all ages can enjoy during this day of free fun!
Conveyor belt sparks fire at NE Austin post office overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters say a fire sparked inside the processing warehouse of a United States Postal Service location in northeast Austin overnight. According to AFD, the building fire happened at 11:51 p.m. on Tuesday at the post office located at 8225 Cross Park Drive with Exchange Drive. This is just off of Manor Road and Hwy 183.
Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Alakazam with Austin Pets Alive
The mystic arts are in full force on this Wednesday Friendsday because it has been said today’s adoptable pet can magically steal your heart. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive joins Chelsey Khan with special guest Alakazam. Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their...
Lake Travis, Austin fire crews respond to fire at Mexican restaurant at Hudson Bend
AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a beloved Mexican food restaurant at Hudson Bend early Wednesday morning. Lake Travis Fire Rescue and Austin Fire crews responded to the structure fire call around 12:40 a.m. at the Los Pinos Restaurant located at 4919 Hudson Bend Road on Beacon Drive. Fire crews found the building in heavy flames and smoke and worked quickly to put it out.
Enrollment is now open at Texas Empowerment Academy!
With high expectations and higher success rates, Texas Empowerment Academy has been teaching children in Austin since 1998. With innovative educational strategies, a supportive community, and a small classroom setting, take a look at how this charter school stands out from the rest. You can learn more about texas empowerment...
APD: Juvenile killed in NE Austin traffic crash
Police say an unidentified juvenile died on Sunday after a two-vehicle crash at a Northeast Austin intersection. It happened at the Decker and Loyola lanes intersection at around 4:50 p.m. The Austin Police Department said a four-door sedan traveling north on Decker Lane attempted to turn left on Loyola Lane...
Local Attorney John Levy shares why a trust is a better option than a traditional will
Making sure your final wishes are fulfilled takes some pre-planning. This is one of the reasons why having a will or trust is important for you and your loved ones. Attorney John Levy explains why these legal documents help people avoid probate and potentially expensive attorney fees. Follow us on...
'Very blessed to be here': Man in wheelchair ran over by Austin teen thankful to be alive
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is thankful to be alive after surveillance video captured a teenage driver running him over while he crossed a parking lot in his electric wheelchair. The crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 3 which left Rogelio De Luna with serious, life-threatening injuries. "Yesterday, I...
Two Austin teenagers arrested near LaGrange after police pursuit
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Two Austin teenagers were arrested this week near LaGrange following a pursuit by multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday around 12 p.m., DPS troopers alerted the office that they were in pursuit of a white Honda 4-door in Colorado County on State Highway 71 and headed westbound towards Fayette County. Their speeds reached 130 mph.
Austin resident wins $5 million scratch-off lottery prize
Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident is now a millionaire. A $5 million winning scratch-off "Casino Millions" ticket was purchased at the Star Stop 75 convivence store, located at 5801 I-35 in East Austin near Capital Plaza. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | $1 million scratch...
Two arrests made for DWI following rollover crashes in SE and East Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were arrested for driving while intoxicated following separate rollover crashes in the southeast and east Austin overnight. Austin police said the first crash happened around 10:49 p.m. in the 3100 block of US-183 -- near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It involved a car and a pickup truck.
Thorndale ISD closed Wednesday due to threat made on social media
THORNDALE, Texas — Thorndale Independent School District officials in Thorndale, Texas have decided to close all its campuses on Wednesday out of "an abundance of caution" due to a threat made on social media. The district is located just over an hour northeast of Austin. In a letter to...
HAAM Day 2022: Austin's DJ Shani shares how HAAM helps her focus on the music
DJ Shani keeps Austin dancing with an incredible deep house musical fusion. Trevor Scott learns more about the music that inspires their sound and how HAAM has helped that creativity keep shining. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
Texas Turning the Tide sports special
It's the most highly anticipated University of Texas home game in years. Our sports team gets you set for Saturday, Sep. 10's matchup with #1 Alabama.
HAAM Day 2022: Alejandro Rios shares his HAAM story and Lex Land performs
"Keeping music alive and well in Austin," is more than a slogan. For HAAM members like Alejandro Rios, it's a promise made and kept. Hear his story of how HAAM stepped up when he needed major surgery. HAAM Day musician, Lex Land, also performs from The Saxon Pub on 'We...
Overcrowding crisis forces Austin Animal Center to stop accepting more pets
The overcrowding crisis at the Austin Animal Center has forced the no-kill shelter to stop accepting more pets. It's only the fourth time in 10 years this has happened. The latest count shows there are about 700 animals crowded into the shelter, putting it at 150% capacity. “We have dogs...
HAAM Day 2022: Dawn and Hawkes share why HAAM is meaningful to them
Crooning anthems of compassion, indie-folk duo "Dawn and Hawkes" have graced stages around the world, but they call Austin home. They were one of the first performances to jump on stage for HAAM Day 2022. Miranda Dawn and Chris Hawkes join Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share why the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is meaningful to them.
Akins Early College H.S. briefly placed on "hold" due to social media threat
UPDATE: Austin ISD says police have determined that there is no threat to the school. Students and staff have been released from the "hold." The campus will resume its regular schedule. Further details were not immediately available. ==================. ORIGINAL STORY:. Austin Independent School District Police have placed Akins Early College...
