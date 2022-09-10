ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman returns with 300 yards, 4 TDs vs. Vanderbilt

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVPhN_0hqaKWAM00

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman made up for lost time Saturday, leading the Demon Deacons to a blowout win over Vanderbilt.

After missing last week’s season opener for medical reasons, Hartman was back behind center Saturday, racking up 300 yards and four touchdowns through the air en route to a 45-25 victory.

Hartman put up huge numbers last year while helping lead Wake Forest to the ACC title game. He remains one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class, and this performance is sure to boost his draft stock among pro scouts.

