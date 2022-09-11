Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: It may be early, but Dane is already a key for Wildcats
One of the biggest questions about Kentucky football has had an unexpected answer. With the loss of standout wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to the New York Giants, who would catch passes from quarterback Will Levis in 2022?. Virginia Tech transfer Tayveon Robinson was one answer, but aside from Robinson...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier discusses defensive improvement in Week 2, laments offense's third-down struggles
Billy Napier is still building a program at Florida, and the average team already deals with considerable improvement in the first 2 weeks of the season. A week after the huge upset over No. 7 Utah, the Gators took a step back with a humbling loss against Kentucky in The Swamp. On one hand, the defensive improved, but the third-down conversions struggled.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Power ranking the Top 10 players in the SEC through Week 2
That’s one way to know your legacy is secure. Mark Stoops is now the winningest football coach in Kentucky history, breaking a tie with Bear Bryant with Kentucky’s 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida in The Swamp Saturday night. Kentucky’s had some good players in the Stoops regime, and a couple great ones, but more than anything, it is Stoops who has made Kentucky an upper-tier SEC program. The Wildcats could very well be unbeaten when they play Georgia, and should certainly threaten the 10-win mark again this season either way. Not bad for a coach who started 12-26 at Kentucky.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Levis says Kentucky is still on the rise, and has 'a lot more people to prove wrong'
Will Levis believes Kentucky has established a brand of hard-nosed football, and that despite all the progress Mark Stoops has made in Lexington in the last decade, there’s still room to grow. “I still think we have a lot more people to prove wrong,” Levis said on CBS Sports...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
5 ways Gators can avoid 'wasting' loss to Kentucky vs. South Florida
Billy Napier was still preaching accountability when he met with media for his Monday press conference. “A loss gives you a chance to hit the reset button, recenter,” Napier said. “Everybody kind of gets hit in the gut, and I think sometimes it’s healthy. The key is that you don’t waste it, right?”
Comments / 0