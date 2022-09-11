Anyone thinking they are the only offenders needs a lobotomy. And anyone believing Jackson is the only city it’s happening is willfully ignorant. All sewer systems in this country are overwhelmed by the massive number of people on the systems for which they were not built to service. Refugees, migrants and illegal aliens added to sewage systems after planning commissions designed them for a definitive growth of citizens and businesses, are causing the operators to have to open the vats and dump raw sewage into the waterways in order to prevent the plants breaking down . It’s why we have so much deadly bacteria in our recreational areas we never had before… up until a few short years ago, did you ever hear of dangers of flesh eating bacteria in our rivers, lakes and seashore swimming areas? The mess is even in our soil.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery Mac
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Comments / 5