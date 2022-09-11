ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KOCO

What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond teacher named KOCO 5 August Teacher of the Month

EDMOND, Okla. — Congratulations to Courtney Tsotigh-Yarholar, a teacher at Edmond Public Schools. She was named KOCO 5’s and Quail Creek Bank’s August Teacher of the Month. KOCO 5’s Alejandra Briones surprised Tsotigh-Yarholar and spoke with her about being named the August Teacher of the Month.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Crews rescue man from Oklahoma City duplex fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews rescued a man after a duplex caught fire Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 9:35 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a duplex in the 2800 block of North Ann Arbor Avenue, just off Northwest 23rd Street. They contained the flames to one side of the duplex.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Three Sand Springs students killed, two others hospitalized after crash

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Three high school students in Sand Springs died and two others were injured in a crash, district officials announced. Sand Springs Public Schools officials posted to social media that three Charles Page High School students died in a crash Thursday afternoon. They also said two other students are hospitalized.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KOCO

Rare, endangered okapi calf born at Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a rare, endangered okapi calf. Authorities said the male calf was born around 3:45 a.m. Sept. 7 in the zoo's okapi barn. The calf is the first offspring born to mother Kayin and father Bosomi and the seventh okapi born at the zoo.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigate after person shot in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Oklahoma City. At 6:40 Tuesday, police responded to a scene on South Central Avenue where a person had been shot. Officials told KOCO 5 that the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 tied to homicide of her mother in 1999

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 has been tied to the homicide of her mother in 1999. The victim, Danielle Scott, was 19 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed in her home in OKC. Although the child’s death was 20 years later, officials said because her death was related to birth complications, they are calling this a delayed homicide.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Pedestrian bridge along Northwest Expressway put in place overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Part of the Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City was shut down overnight as crews worked to install a new pedestrian bridge. Crews have been working since midnight to lift the bridge over the Northwest Expressway. Drivers were forced to make a detour from Wilshire Boulevard to MacArthur Avenue, but the roads reopened around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

