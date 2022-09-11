Read full article on original website
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
Students still shaken up after bus crash carrying Seminole cross-country team
BETHANY, Okla. — It has been nearly a week since Seminole’s cross-country team was involved in a scary crash on Highway 3. Thankfully, no students or coaches were hurt, but they were definitely shaken up. In an exclusive interview, KOCO 5 spoke with five of the students who were on the bus that day.
Oklahomans with Down syndrome to be featured in video played in Times Square
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans with Down syndrome will be featured in a video to be played Saturday in Times Square. The video will promote Down syndrome awareness and acceptance. The one-hour video of roughly 500 pictures includes children, teenagers and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. Some...
Edmond teacher named KOCO 5 August Teacher of the Month
EDMOND, Okla. — Congratulations to Courtney Tsotigh-Yarholar, a teacher at Edmond Public Schools. She was named KOCO 5’s and Quail Creek Bank’s August Teacher of the Month. KOCO 5’s Alejandra Briones surprised Tsotigh-Yarholar and spoke with her about being named the August Teacher of the Month.
Suspect in custody after leading officers on high-speed pursuit to Norman home
NORMAN, Okla. — Police arrested a suspect at a Norman home after they say he led officers on a high-speed chase through the Oklahoma City metro. Around 3:10 p.m., police responded to a burglary call on Northwest 61st Street in Oklahoma City. At some point, the burglary suspect fled in the victim's car, police said.
Inmates in Oklahoma prison get to see inside of brand-new chapel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmates in a state prison in Lexington got to see the inside of a brand-new chapel. It was all paid for by a church in Oklahoma City. "Hi, my name is David Young and I’ve been in quarantine for 19 years now — also known as prison," said David Young.
Oklahoma City streetcar system surpasses ridership milestone
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City streetcar system hit a big milestone over the weekend. Mayor David Holt said more than 1 million riders have now used the streetcars, which first opened in 2018. In a series of tweets, Holt said the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on...
Oklahoma City police involved in two pursuits with same suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were involved in two pursuits with the same suspect. OKC police were involved in two short pursuits on Wednesday, and they happened not far from each other. They both had the same suspect. Police officers were busy in the southern part of the...
Crews rescue man from Oklahoma City duplex fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews rescued a man after a duplex caught fire Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 9:35 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a duplex in the 2800 block of North Ann Arbor Avenue, just off Northwest 23rd Street. They contained the flames to one side of the duplex.
Three Sand Springs students killed, two others hospitalized after crash
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Three high school students in Sand Springs died and two others were injured in a crash, district officials announced. Sand Springs Public Schools officials posted to social media that three Charles Page High School students died in a crash Thursday afternoon. They also said two other students are hospitalized.
Part of Interstate 35 set to be closed all weekend for road work in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Make your plans now because getting around on the east side of Oklahoma City could be tough this weekend. Part of I-35 will be closed all weekend for road work. You’ll see signs like this near ramps and highway entrances as I-35 southbound between I-40 and I-44 will shut down completely this weekend from Friday night to Monday morning.
Juveniles involved in high-speed chase, taking officers through Edmond, northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Juveniles were involved in a high-speed chase, taking officers through Edmond and northwest Oklahoma City. Edmond police said there were six people in the car, including at least four who were underage. The department shared a dash camera video of the pursuit that lasted about eight minutes.
Rare, endangered okapi calf born at Oklahoma City Zoo
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a rare, endangered okapi calf. Authorities said the male calf was born around 3:45 a.m. Sept. 7 in the zoo's okapi barn. The calf is the first offspring born to mother Kayin and father Bosomi and the seventh okapi born at the zoo.
Oklahoma City police provide update after attempted murder-suicide at home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police gave KOCO 5 an update after an attempted murder-suicide at a home. Originally, police said there were two people dead at the home, but on Tuesday, we learned there’s only one person dead and a young child had to run for help to get someone to call the police.
Police investigate after person shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Oklahoma City. At 6:40 Tuesday, police responded to a scene on South Central Avenue where a person had been shot. Officials told KOCO 5 that the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. KOCO 5...
Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 tied to homicide of her mother in 1999
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 has been tied to the homicide of her mother in 1999. The victim, Danielle Scott, was 19 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed in her home in OKC. Although the child’s death was 20 years later, officials said because her death was related to birth complications, they are calling this a delayed homicide.
No credible threat found after law enforcement responds to threat call at Bishop McGuinness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say police did not find anything after responding to a report of an active shooter Thursday afternoon at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that someone called 911 saying there was an active shooter at the school near Northwest...
3-year-old girl found over weekend wandering southwest OKC neighborhood neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 3-year-old girl was found wandering a neighborhood in southwest Oklahoma City. She was found alone, in the dark, early Saturday morning. Police spent hours knocking on doors until they got a 911 call from a worried grandma. Police said the 3-year-old girl was spending the...
Pedestrian bridge along Northwest Expressway put in place overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — Part of the Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City was shut down overnight as crews worked to install a new pedestrian bridge. Crews have been working since midnight to lift the bridge over the Northwest Expressway. Drivers were forced to make a detour from Wilshire Boulevard to MacArthur Avenue, but the roads reopened around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Okarche police catch driver going 122 mph in 65 mph zone; issue warning to others
OKARCHE, Okla. — Okarche Police Department officials issued an urgent warning to others after an officer caught a speeder going 122 mph in a 65 mph zone. Because of this, police said they've been authorized to impound cars grossly disregarding speed limits and issue a ticket for reckless driving.
