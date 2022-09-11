Read full article on original website
‘We want to get back to twice a week’: City of Amarillo continues to see a staffing shortage with its residential trash collection
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been about a month since the City of Amarillo implemented new procedures for its residential trash pick up services. Last month, residential collections went from twice a week to now only once a week, the city blaming staffing shortages. The COA Public Works Department...
Fall festival set for this Saturday at 6th Street in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to a fall festival this Saturday on 6th Street in Amarillo. The festival will have vendors and food trucks from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Lindi Leigh will sing from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Keep Amarillo Clean set for this Saturday at elementary schools
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarilloans can help clean up the city this Saturday in a community event. Keep Amarillo Clean is 9:00 a.m. to noon on Sep. 17 at all elementary school parking lots. This also will count for service hours for students. For further information, call (806) 678-4615 or...
Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District schools is in a “safe place.”. Amarillo police were notified today about a person making threats to some Amarillo ISD schools. Officers were able to contact the person who made the threats....
Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow. A Regal Crown Club email Regal UA Amarillo Star, located at 8275 W. Amarillo Blvd., will be closed starting Sep. 15. Anyone who has purchased tickets for showings starting tomorrow will get refunds. For those...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for trafficking of persons
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for the trafficking of persons. According to the release, 31-year-old, Nicholas Christopher Scott is wanted for trafficking of persons - continuous. Scott is 5′05″ and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Outdoor Amarillo hosting come and go event this Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Outdoor Amarillo will be hosting their first benefit this Thursday. The event will be on Sept. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 411 S. Filmore. Outdoor Amarillo wants to fund raise on their own for large, capital-intensive regional parks. They will act as a...
Hereford police: Man in custody after threatening to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford man is receiving medical treatment after police say he threatened to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm. The Hereford Police Department responded to the area of South 25 Mile Avenue near West 7th Street and Jackson Avenue. Police say the man had expressed intent...
Randall County Sheriff searching for man wanted for human trafficking
Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct name of the suspect. The story is on file with the News Director. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers has asked the public for help finding Nicholas Christopher Scott, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Trafficking of Persons — Continuous.” The […]
Victim, suspect flown to hospitals after a stabbing at Hereford apartments, police say
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing today in Hereford. Hereford Police Department said they were called of a possible stabbing victim to the Tierra Blanca Apartments and found a male with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg. He received medical...
Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo
I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential burglary. According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Aug. 20, at around 6:30 p.m., a suspect burglarized a residence near the 6700 block of Columbia Lane. The report states that the suspect...
Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10. Some people have received texts saying they won $1,000 in the Rain Gauge Showdown. If you have received a text like that, do not click any link and do not give anyone any money. We will only...
Special Spaces Amarillo fundraising to provide room makeovers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Special Spaces Amarillo is a new organization that will provide room makeovers for children who are special needs, critically ill, terminally ill, or have lost a sibling in the past 12 months. Special Spaces Amarillo Founder and Executive Director Carol McKinney says the idea and the...
Amarillo Museum of Art opening Cannupa Hanska Lugar: Reunion this Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art will be opening their Cannupa Hanska Lugar: Reunion this Friday. The Exhibition opening reception will be on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and will continue on until December 31. The reunion is a solo exhibition at the museum presented by...
VIDEO: Texas Panhandle War Memorial host 9/11 commemoration ceremony
VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential burglary. VIDEO: Amarillo College & West Texas A&M University announce plan to increase teachers in the Panhandle. VIDEO: Registration open soccer, basketball, volleyball at Kids, Inc. VIDEO: Registration open soccer, basketball, volleyball at Kids,...
West Plains Wolves set for first matchup with AISD team against Palo Duro
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves are set to make an appearance at Dick Bivins Stadium for the first and only time this season to face off against the Palo Duro Dons. The Dons come in at 1-2 while the Wolves remain winless, but both teams are trending...
Panhandle Community Services receives $800,000 in grants to help veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services received $800,000 in grants to help veterans with home repairs and other emergency needs. PCS helps veterans living below 80 percent area median income with personal emergencies, ranging from dental needs to rent emergency and mortgage costs. “We want to move people from...
APD: officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that investigators with the homicide unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning in south Amarillo. According to APD, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer overheard a crowd of people nearby his residence at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail. […]
Tickets are on sale now for St. Peters Church barbeque lunch
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is selling tickets for their barbecue lunch held on Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chris Virden and his award winning Verdinski cooking crew will be grilling the barbecue meal. The meal will include barbeque brisket and sausage, sides,...
