Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Keep Amarillo Clean set for this Saturday at elementary schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarilloans can help clean up the city this Saturday in a community event. Keep Amarillo Clean is 9:00 a.m. to noon on Sep. 17 at all elementary school parking lots. This also will count for service hours for students. For further information, call (806) 678-4615 or...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District schools is in a “safe place.”. Amarillo police were notified today about a person making threats to some Amarillo ISD schools. Officers were able to contact the person who made the threats....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow. A Regal Crown Club email Regal UA Amarillo Star, located at 8275 W. Amarillo Blvd., will be closed starting Sep. 15. Anyone who has purchased tickets for showings starting tomorrow will get refunds. For those...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Outdoor Amarillo hosting come and go event this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Outdoor Amarillo will be hosting their first benefit this Thursday. The event will be on Sept. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 411 S. Filmore. Outdoor Amarillo wants to fund raise on their own for large, capital-intensive regional parks. They will act as a...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County Sheriff searching for man wanted for human trafficking

Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct name of the suspect. The story is on file with the News Director. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers has asked the public for help finding Nicholas Christopher Scott, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Trafficking of Persons — Continuous.” The […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
101.9 The Bull

Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo

I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
KFDA

Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10. Some people have received texts saying they won $1,000 in the Rain Gauge Showdown. If you have received a text like that, do not click any link and do not give anyone any money. We will only...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Special Spaces Amarillo fundraising to provide room makeovers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Special Spaces Amarillo is a new organization that will provide room makeovers for children who are special needs, critically ill, terminally ill, or have lost a sibling in the past 12 months. Special Spaces Amarillo Founder and Executive Director Carol McKinney says the idea and the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Texas Panhandle War Memorial host 9/11 commemoration ceremony

VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential burglary. VIDEO: Amarillo College & West Texas A&M University announce plan to increase teachers in the Panhandle. VIDEO: Registration open soccer, basketball, volleyball at Kids, Inc. VIDEO: Registration open soccer, basketball, volleyball at Kids,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle Community Services receives $800,000 in grants to help veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services received $800,000 in grants to help veterans with home repairs and other emergency needs. PCS helps veterans living below 80 percent area median income with personal emergencies, ranging from dental needs to rent emergency and mortgage costs. “We want to move people from...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD: officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that investigators with the homicide unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning in south Amarillo. According to APD, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer overheard a crowd of people nearby his residence at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail. […]
KFDA

Tickets are on sale now for St. Peters Church barbeque lunch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is selling tickets for their barbecue lunch held on Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chris Virden and his award winning Verdinski cooking crew will be grilling the barbecue meal. The meal will include barbeque brisket and sausage, sides,...
AMARILLO, TX

