High School Roundup: Cambridge volleyball sweeps past Philo for road win

By Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 5 days ago
DUNCAN FALLS - Cambridge High's volleyball team picked up a road victory over Philo on Saturday in non-league action.

The Lady Bobcats took the win in four sets by scores of25-22, 13-25, 25-21, and 25-17to improve to 5-4 on the season.

Seniors Ryan Dunning was 11-of-11 serving with 14 kills and 20 digs, Kylie Taylor went 18-of-18 serving with nine kills and 20 digs combined to pace the Lady Bobcats' effort. Abby Mann was 15-of-16 serving with four aces, five kills and seven digs and Kaitlyn Biddle passed out 33 assists.Xylvia Francis helped out with a 10/13 serving effort with an ace and added five kills and 12 digs for the Lady Bobcats.

Aleigha Busse and Briannah Wolfe had nine kills and Busse made 20 digs, for the Lady Electrics (3-8), Delaney Carmichael passed out 13 assists, Brooklyn Ferrell had eight digs, six kills and two aces, Addyson Khune added 10 assists and four kills, Olivia Winland tallied 18 digs and seven kills with 100% serving and Wolfe had seven digs for Philo.

In junior varsity action, Cambridge dropped a 25-22, 25-12 decision to slip to 1-8 on the year.

Gwen Jeffries was 11/11 serving with two aces, nine assists to lead the young Lady Bobcats, with Jaylyn Lincicome and Destiny Garcia each picking up 3 kills and Grace Dempsey added seven digs, Abby Roth finished with seven digs.

NEXT - Cambridge travels to Union Local on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

John Glenn runs in McGowan Invitational

PATASKALA — John Glenn came in ninth (237) in the Division II boys race during Saturday's McGowan Invitational at Watkins Memorial.

Kody Clendenning led the Muskies in 25th (17:27), while Caiden Lake placed 39th (18:04), Braylon Buchanan 47th (18:20), Ian Davis 63rd (18:54) and Duran Isaac 89th (19:46).

John Glenn seventh (186) in the Division II girls race. Brea Wilfong led the Muskie girls in 14th (20:47), while Grace Lawrence finished 26th (22:04), Alivia Lake 42nd (22:44), Waverly Yurco 55th (23:08) and Laurie Baughman 58th (23:28).

BOYS SOCCER

Warren 2, Cambridge 0

Host Cambridge High School boys soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to Warren in Buckeye 8 Conference action on Saturday morning at McFarland Stadium.

Andrew LePlante was a bright spot for the Bobcats with eight saves in goal.

NEXT - Cambridge will host Marietta at McFarland Stadium on Thursday at 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lady Bobcats Tennis tie for 7th place at Dover Invite

The Cambridge High School girls' tennis team tied for seventh place in the 8-team Dover Invitational Tournament on Saturday morning.

The first doubles team of Miranda Cole and Emma Krise defeated Abby Ice and Bekah Dorris from the Dover B team 8-2 in their opening match before falling in their next two matches to take fourth place and earn four team points for the Bobcats.

Other Lady Bobcats who participated were Selina Garcia at first singles, Jaelyn Combs at second singles, Magali Garcia at third singles and Kilee Jeffery and Reese Antill at second doubles.

NEXT - Cambridge travels to Marietta on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

