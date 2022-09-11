Picking NFL games is always difficult. But picking games in the first week of a new season is often the toughest task of all. Instead of actual results and performances from previous weeks that can be used to shape decisions, those trying to predict the outcomes in the first week of a new year are relying on the hopes and dreams of each team, dreams built and crafted over weeks of training camp footage, HBO specials and clips on social media.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO