FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
SB Nation
Seahawks players roasting Russell Wilson was the best part of Seattle’s 17-16 win
Russell Wilson returned to Lumen Field to a stadium of boos on Monday night in the Broncos 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. What made the loss even funnier is the parade of former Seahawks from the Legion of Boom era that were in attendance at the game. Former Seahawk KJ...
SB Nation
The Broncos took the ball out of Russell Wilson’s hands for NFL’s worst coaching decision of the year
Let’s play a game! You’re the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Offensively, you have Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy (who caught a 64-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game), Javonte Williams and QB Russell Wilson, along with two timeouts at your disposal. It’s 4th and 5 on the Seattle Seahawks’ 46-yard line and there’s 20 seconds left.
SB Nation
Baker Mayfield has a creative idea to avoid having his passes batted down
One of the biggest storylines of the first week of the 2022 NFL season was the meeting between Baker Mayfield and his former team, the Cleveland Browns. The game ended on a rather controversial note, as a roughing the passer penalty enforced against the Carolina Panthers put Cleveland in position for rookie kicker Cade York’s 58-yard field goal to win the game on the final play.
SB Nation
How Mike McDaniel is mixing the 49er offense with Miami flair
The Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 20-7 on Sunday in head coach Mike McDaniel’s debut in South Beach. All eyes would be on the offense, as new receiver Tyreek Hill would combine with Jaylen Waddle and QB Tua Tagovailoa to create an offense that would hopefully lead the Dolphins into the playoffs.
SB Nation
Why Geno Smith’s second chance means so much
Geno Smith was having fun. Dropping back to pass, he saw Broncos LB Alex Singleton beat RB Travis Homer up the middle on a blitz. Smith ducked under Singleton, drew two Broncos defenders towards him, and threw the ball to a wide open Colby Parkinson for a Seahawks TD. Smith...
SB Nation
How to find NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime
Thursday night’s clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers is notable for more reasons beyond the dynamic two quarterbacks squaring off in the game. It is the first exclusive Thursday Night Football broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service will broadcast games each Thursday night from Week 2 through Week 17, skipping Week 12, which is Thanksgiving Week.
SB Nation
Why Quenton Nelson is worth his big contract extension for the Colts
The Indianapolis Colts began their 2022 season with, of all things, a tie against their AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans. After an offseason filled with hope and expectations for big things, one might think that the biggest story coming out of Indianapolis this week is the underwhelming result in the season opener.
SB Nation
Leonard Fournette’s block on Micah Parsons ignited a debate over NFL rules and safety
Heading into their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their offensive coaching staff knew they needed a plan for the talented Micah Parsons. Last season’s Defensive Rookie of the Year is a force at the linebacker position both in coverage and as a pass rusher, and Tampa Bay knew they had to account for him every time he came after quarterback Tom Brady.
SB Nation
Mike McDaniel suddenly needs to shower more
Making the leap from an assistant coaching job in the NFL to a head coaching job comes with all sorts of adjustments. Now you are responsible for the entire puzzle, not just a piece or two. The demands on your time increase, as do the day-to-day pressures of life as an NFL head coach.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 2 of 2022
Picking NFL games is always difficult. But picking games in the first week of a new season is often the toughest task of all. Instead of actual results and performances from previous weeks that can be used to shape decisions, those trying to predict the outcomes in the first week of a new year are relying on the hopes and dreams of each team, dreams built and crafted over weeks of training camp footage, HBO specials and clips on social media.
SB Nation
Chargers vs. Chiefs: Time, TV, stream and prediction for the first Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a huge AFC West showdown, as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers head into Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Both teams started the year in the win column, with the Chiefs beating the Arizona Cardinals while the Chargers topped the Las Vegas Raiders. The teams will meet on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Games will also be broadcast locally on FOX and NBC affiliates.
