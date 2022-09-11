ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Marvin Taylor,Sr.
4d ago

Georgia deserves to be no.1 should have been that before the season started Georgia beat the best on the football field hands down

6
Vance W.
4d ago

Alabama should drop to 3rd or 4th after that one point win against a non ranked team. . How Michigan jumped 4 spots to get to number four after the first week shows favoritism, they haven't played anyone yet! Go Buckeyes!

5
Greg Squires
4d ago

Texas A&M has the most pitifully pathetic head coach in college football. What a joke... 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

4
