College football's Week 2 slate looked a little uninspiring on paper, but good thing football games aren't played on spreadsheets. Week 2 was an absolute bloodbath. Top-10 teams like Texas A&M, Baylor and Notre Dame all went down. Notre Dame and Texas A&M both lost at home to Sun Belt opponents, but it was the way they lost that was even more eye-opening. Both programs got absolutely bludgeoned by teams with far less-heralded resources and recruiting classes. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 3; Notre Dame and Texas A&M fell drastically.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO