Amarillo, TX

Sod Poodles walk off Travelers for the second time this week

By Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 5 days ago

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

DOUBLE-A

AMARILLO SOD POODLES 7 ARKANSAS TRAVELERS 6

What this game means: Who knows what it will mean in the long run, but for now it just felt nice to see the Sod Poodles walk it off for the second time this week. Amarillo is just 62-68 on the season now, but they've often times been every bit as fun as a Double-A team can be and Saturday that was the case at HODGETOWN Stadium.

Results from the Texas Panhandle in week three

Game highlights: As has been the case so often this week, Amarillo fell behind early with Arkansas putting four runs up in the top of the first. Amarillo got within one in the bottom of the second thanks to the first Double-A home run from A.J. Vukovich . Vukovich's blast scored himself, Tristin English and Blaze Alexander . After Arkansas put a run up in the top of the third, English scored Roby Enriquez with a single in the bottom of the third to make it 5-4. The Travelers made it 6-4 in the top of the fifth before Nick Dalesandro scored on a force out in the bottom of the fifth. The Soddies tied it up 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh when Alexander was walked with the bases loaded to score Jordan Lawlar . In the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded, Alexander stepped up big again, this time with a single to score Lawlar again and win the game.

Canyon win inaugural "Boss Bowl" with win over West Plains

Stars of the game: Alexander did a bit of everything for Amarillo as he went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run while Vokovich earned his first blast with Amarillo and went 2-for-4 overall. Enriquez and Dalesandro both had two hits as well and Lawlar scored two runs. Starter Blake Walston mostly settled down after the first inning as he struck out four and gave up just two more runs after that first inning. Kenny Hernandez and Justin Lewis combined to strike out three in three innings without giving up a hit and Kyle Backhus got the win after striking out two and giving up just two hits in one inning.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Sod Poodles walk off Travelers for the second time this week

